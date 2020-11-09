Grindology Teams Up With Design Pickle to Announce a Nationwide Search for $12,000 Golden Pickle

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot new coffee subscription service Grindology, (https://grindology.com/), announced today their Golden Pickle Promotion in collaboration with graphic design company Design Pickle, (https://designpickle.com/). Grindology's subscription model is geared for entrepreneurs, makers, creators, and founders that are looking for an extra jolt to their day as well as their business processes. Each quarterly box contains two bags of ground coffee specifically crafted with the entrepreneur in mind and highlighting a featured founder story on the back. In addition, each shipment includes a mug with an inspiring quote or entrepreneurial anecdote, and a magazine chock full of highly tactical guidance directly provided by successful founders from various industries. The pages of the Grindology magazine will be actionable for entrepreneurs, makers, and creators of all stages. Grindology boxes officially begin shipping on January 2021 at the subscription cost of $49.99 per quarter. One lucky subscriber/entrant (no purchase is necessary to participate—the Official Rules, eligibility criteria, promotion duration, and alternate means of entry can be found at grindology.com/goldenpickle) will find the coveted Golden Pickle, valued at nearly $12,000 in design services, within their Q1 Grindology box that ships January 2021. However, it does not stop there, the subscription service is also giving away 5,000 samples of their coffee for absolutely FREE. Buyer simply covers the cost of shipping.

The Golden Pickle Promotion was born from a Zoom brainstorming session and is the combined marketing ingenuity of Grindology Founder James McKinney, Design Pickle's head of brand partnerships Jess Guffey and Design Pickle's Brand Director Kate Rooney.

"COVID-19 has been brutal for entrepreneurs, founders, and small businesses with many facing immediate challenges to increase revenue, stay afloat or launch that new venture. Many of them are struggling with the how-to. We know that the actionable tactics and advice found within the quarterly Grindology box and Magazine will truly assist with those challenges," states Founder of Grindology James McKinney. "The Golden Pickle Promotion seemed to be the perfect combination of lighthearted fun and pure cost-saving relief that we want to provide to one lucky entrepreneur. Solving business problems is the foundation of what Grindology is all about, so it seemed the perfect fit marketing & promotion-wise."

"We recognize the challenges small businesses and startups are facing during this pandemic — we've been through our share of ups and downs at Design Pickle. With the Golden Pickle Promotion, we aim to provide design and content creation to businesses needing to differentiate themselves in a tough market, and thought people could use a dose of lighthearted fun in the process," states Jess Guffey, head of brand partnerships at Design Pickle.

Design Pickle has completed over 835,000 design projects since 2015 and works with start-ups to enterprise-level corporations. Projects range from, but are not limited to, flyers, mailers, postcards, online ads, packaging, book covers, infographics, and more. Customarily, their graphic design services are provided on a monthly, quarterly, or annual subscription basis. The winner of the Golden Pickle, valued at nearly $12,000, will receive everything included within their Pro package for a 12-month duration including:

"We knew we wanted to offer a big prize, and it would be randomly awarded to someone within the Grindology box. Then someone likened it to the 'golden tickets' of a well-known movie classic, which is when we determined that there would be a 'golden pickle.' The rest came organically. I think the magic of this concept also stems from the fact that it's multi-generational. It doesn't matter how old you are — almost everyone recognizes iconic scenes from the film (or book)," states Kate Rooney, Brand Director at Design Pickle.

For media inquiries or more information about Grindology or the Golden Pickle Promotion, please contact BPM-PR at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.



ABOUT GRINDOLOGY

Founded in 2020 by James McKinney, Grindology is a hot new coffee subscription service geared for entrepreneurs, makers, creators, and founders that are looking for an extra jolt to their day as well as their business processes. Each quarterly box contains two bags of ground coffee specifically crafted for entrepreneurs everywhere, a mug with an inspiring quote or entrepreneurial anecdote, and a copy of Grindology magazine, chock full of highly tactical guidance directly provided by successful founders from various industries. For more information visit https://grindology.com/.

ABOUT DESIGN PICKLE

Design Pickle is a global creative services company providing thousands of businesses with unlimited design and illustration work at a flat-rate. Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by Russ Perry, Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has grown its network of creatives from 2 to over 500 globally and completed over 835,000 creative requests. For more information on Design Pickle, contact Jess Guffey at [email protected] or visit www.designpickle.com.

