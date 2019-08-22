GRIT BXNG Where Motivation & Music Meet Boxing Launches Private Placement Where Qualified Investors Can Buy Equity In New Boxing Fitness Chain

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Zanker, the motivational impresario who founded The Learning Annex, has teamed up with Tony Robbins, one of the world's leading life strategists, and Pitbull, the entertainment superstar, to launch a new boxing fitness concept, GRIT BXNG. GRIT BXNG, announced today the launch of a private placement offering that allows qualified investors the opportunity to invest in the company and assist in its goal of redefining fitness. A portion of the proceeds from this offering will go towards building out the second GRIT BXNG location. The company is pleased to further announce that they have signed a lease for the second location, which will be in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, CA. The successful opening of the New York location along with the planned expansion into California marks the beginning of the company's growth plans.

Individuals interested in learning more about the GRIT BXNG investment opportunity can visit https://banq.co/gritprivate.

GRIT BXNG successfully opened its flagship location in the Union Square neighborhood of Manhattan, NY on August 8, 2019. Classes utilize nine rounds of intervals to create a unique training regimen and feature influences from both Pitbull and Robbins inside the studio. The GRIT BXNG 50-minute signature concept method delivers high intensity, group fitness classes, with all the fundamentals of boxing at its core. Oversize video screens and a sophisticated light and sound system come together to make a workout feel like a night out. GRIT's focus on developing a close-knit community has influenced the design of its flagship New York studio, which includes a bar that serves alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages after 4pm every night. During the day and throughout the week, the bar serves complimentary cold brew and kombucha on tap to its guests.

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, working with its online division BANQ® (www.banq.co), is acting as the lead managing selling agent for the offering. GRIT BXNG intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fund the expansion of additional gyms in San Francisco and New York, sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes and developing a management team to facilitate expansion.

"We are very excited to share our vision of taking fitness entertainment to a whole new level and individual investors will now have the opportunity to invest in our company, alongside notable angel investors Tony Robbins and Tim Draper of Draper Investment Associates, and participate in my new business idea," said Bill Zanker, CEO.

Known for his thrilling live arena events that have impacted over 50 million people in 100 countries, Tony Robbins is hoping to motivate people beyond self-help. Robbins noted, "If you want to crush your workout sequence and have a total blast doing it, check out GRIT BXNG. It is hands-down the MOST FUN you will ever have, working in an environment that pushes and strengthens you, and will ultimately completely energize and invigorate you!" Robbins has coached some of the greatest athletes in history, including the current two-time NBA Champions Golden State Warriors, last year's Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals, tennis icon Serena Williams, among numerous other high-profile teams and athletes. Tony is an angel investor in GRIT BXNG.

With 70 million singles sold and nearly 90 million followers, music powerhouse Pitbull was introduced to Tony Robbins' teachings as a child and was impacted by his message of using positivity to overcome adversity. "With each new project I approach, the words 'you can't' and 'no' are just motivators that propel me to succeed and fuel my fire. That mentality is exactly what GRIT BXNG embodies to me," says Pitbull. This became the philosophy Pitbull has applied throughout his life. Now, the duo will inspire GRIT BXNG clients both musically and motivationally during their workouts.

GRIT BXNG, an innovative new fitness concept, provides high intensity group classes with the boxing discipline at its core. The company's mission is to inspire and motivate people to transform their lives and bodies, through its best-in-class trainers teaching GRIT's unique fitness method at its dynamic, new luxury facility. GRIT BXNG's 5,000 sq. foot flagship studio debuted in August 2019, and is located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue in New York. www.GRITBXNG.COM | @gritbxng

TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint "), a FINRA member firm, is a boutique investment bank. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint maintains specialized practices in Reg A+ IPO's, institutional private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. BANQ®, the online division of TriPoint, www.banq.co, is an electronic investment banking platform that takes the entire public and private offering process digital and online, providing access to U.S. opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012 including Reg A+ and Reg D. TriPoint has offices in New York City and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.tripointglobalequities.com

