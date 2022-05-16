Grizzly New Marketing Touts Digital Marketing Success Out of Its NYC Office

"We're proud to work with a wide range of local businesses, including dentist offices, landscapers, and chiropractors, among several others, to provide them with the tools they need to meet customers at the optimal moment of their search journey online," said Grizzly New Marketing, Inc. "Since opening our office in New York City last year, we've been able to partner with numerous American businesses to help an even greater number of small business owners achieve their marketing goals."

One client, Approved by Fritz (a premium dog products provider), saw an increase of 10 first page positions, 400 organic visitors, and 278 total completed goals since partnering with the agency. "After starting my online store, the start-up went well, I have more insight into the online marketing performance and I have already received my first requests!", said D. Heeren, owner of Approved by Fritz. Read more about this online marketing case.

Grizzly New Marketing provides full-service solutions for clients out of its New York City office, including Search Engine Positioning, Google Ads management, Link Building services, Social Media Advertising, Google My Business Optimization, and more. The company also offers a complimentary consultation for new and existing clients.

Founded in 2001, the company has ranked over 1 million keywords in the top search engines, including Premier Google SMB Partner, for every imaginable industry. Grizzly was the FD Gazelle's fastest-growing company in the Netherlands consecutively since 2017, and among the fastest-growing 1000 in Europe according to the Financial Times.

