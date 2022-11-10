GRL partners with CETECOM to accelerate wireless charging innovation at new lab in Germany

CETECOM adopts GRL's WPC-approved C3 Qi wireless charging tester to accelerate product innovation in Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ESSEN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in engineering services and test solutions for connectivity and charging, and CETECOM, a leading independent wireless technology test and certification laboratory, have announced a joint effort to accelerate the development in Europe of innovative products adopting the Qi wireless charging standard. GRL's industry-leading test solutions, including the GRL-C3 Qi Wireless Charging tester, will be an integral component of the compliance test and certification capabilities at CETECOM's new facility in Essen, Germany.

While wireless power offers tremendous potential, it also presents developers with unique design and test challenges. GRL's full-featured C3 Qi Wireless Charging Base Station compliance tester will enable CETECOM's expanded laboratory to accelerate product innovation and extend its test solutions for wired and wireless technologies. GRL-C3 simplifies wireless charging compliance and debugging for devices that support all Baseline Power Profile (BPP) and Extended Power Profile (EPP) tests according to the Qi v1.3 specifications. GRL-C3 has been approved by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to certify compliance with the Qi Base Power Profile (BPP) v1.3 specification.

"Sharing a similar strategic vision of today's complex and constantly changing technology ecosystem, GRL is a perfect partner for CETECOM's," said Markus Ridder, Managing Director of CETECOM. "GRL's expertise in wired and wireless charging and advanced solutions will help us to continue supporting customer projects, from the planning and development stages right through to market readiness, without risking expensive delays or costly detours."

"Germany was named the most innovative nation in the world in Bloomberg's 2020 Innovation Index, and German firms are pushing the envelope in new technology and digital product design," said Lutz Menzfeld, General Manager at GRL Germany. "Together, GRL and CETECOM will provide the testing services and solutions that the market needs to continue innovating and growing."

"We are delighted to partner with CETECOM and provide the tools required to deliver first-class compliance testing for wired and wireless technologies," said Rajaraman Venkatachalam, GRL's Executive Vice President of Protocol and Power Solutions. "The partnership also represents a valuable opportunity to support the growing Qi wireless charging ecosystem. Testing at CETECOM will help developers release robust and reliable wireless charging products quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively."

About Granite River Labs, Inc

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Granite River Labs (GRL) is the world's leading Engineering Services and Test Automation Solutions firm for connectivity and charging. GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL was founded with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from their worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go to" expert.

For more information, visit www.graniteriverlabs.com .

About CETECOM

As pioneers and partners, we have provided customers with fast and secure market access for more than 25 years. We rely on agile project processes and the greatest possible transparency. Consulting, testing and certification from one source is independent and reliable. Our footprint will become even bigger on January 1, 2023, when we merge with CTC advanced to form Cetecom Advanced.

For more information, visit www.cetecomadvanced.com

