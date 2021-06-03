Grocery E-commerce Innovator, Anycart, Adds Top Food Retail and Tech Investor to Its Seasoned Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycart , a software technology company that recently launched its online grocery shopping engine, welcomes James McCann as its newest addition to the board of directors. McCann is the Chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures, which is an investor in several of the most exciting early stage companies in the food retail space, and is also an investor in Anycart's last two rounds.

Prior to founding Food Retail Ventures, McCann was the CEO of businesses in Europe and Asia for Tesco, CEO of Carrefour's French business and latterly CEO of Ahold's U.S. business leading it through the merger with Delhaize America.

"I am thrilled to be joining Anycart's board of directors at such an important time for both the company and the e-grocery sector as a whole," said McCann. "Anycart has done an outstanding job of building a unique grocery shopping engine that is both inspiring and affordable for consumers whilst being fully transparent with its retail partners."

During a year with heightened unpredictability, consumer demands began to shift. In a recent survey, nearly one fifth of shoppers shared that delivery surcharges are one of the biggest challenges they face while online grocery shopping.[1] Anycart aims to bridge the gap between accessible and affordable online grocery shopping with the introduction of its platform where consumers can search and shop any item from their local grocery stores without price markups, subscriptions or delivery fees.

Anycart created its platform with retailers in mind. With a scalable and robust platform, Anycart can onboard retailers seamlessly. Due to Anycart's unique business model, retailers also retain all customer data on each order, similar to if a customer were to order directly through the retailer. Finally Anycart allows retail partners to meet their customers where they are - beyond their own website.

"We aim to act as a helping hand to both our retail partners and consumers by offering an online grocery shopping experience that delights customers and showcases the retailers' capabilities," said Rafael Sanches, Co-Founder and CEO of Anycart. "We are excited that James is joining our board because his knowledge will be crucial in helping Anycart create real value for both consumers and our retail partners to continue our amazing growth."

About Anycart

Anycart is building the world's first grocery shopping engine to make shopping and meal planning easy and affordable for everyone. The platform allows consumers to shop any item from local stores, as well as 1000+ step-by-step video recipes. With Anycart, customers never pay price markups, subscriptions, or delivery fees, making it accessible to all. Anycart partners with 13 national retailers with a footprint covering 4,000 store locations in 3,400 cities nationwide and plans to add more stores in 2021. Save time, save money, and make life easier with Anycart. It's a better way to grocery shop.

Anycart was founded in 2019 through the Amazon Alexa Accelerator program, is backed by lead investors Menlo Ventures and Greycroft, and is based in the heart of Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information or to start shopping, visit anycart.com or download the Anycart mobile app .



