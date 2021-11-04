Grocery Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% by 2025 | Growing Urbanization & Rise in Personal Products to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Avenue E-Commerce Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing urbanization and rise in personal products, the increase in usage of flexible payment & delivery models, and the changing lifestyle of the consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lower awareness of online payments might hamper market growth.

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our grocery market report covers the following areas:

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The grocery market share growth in India by the food grains segment has been significant. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the grocery market size in India.

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Food Grains



BBD



Fruits And Vegetables



Personal Care



Others

Platform

Offline



Online

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Grocery Market in India . Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Grocery Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Grocery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist grocery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grocery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grocery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grocery market vendors

Grocery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 268.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.55 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Avenue E Commerce Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Future Group, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., and Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

