Grocery Outlet Announces Tenth Annual 'Independence from Hunger®' Campaign

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today launched its tenth consecutive Independence from Hunger® Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 24 – July 31, 2020, the campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet's 350 locations that will be distributed to local food agencies partners. In addition to the local store donations, Grocery Outlet has initiated a "Million Dollar Match," a pledge to match up to 1 million dollars of donations made to the stores to multiply Independence from Hunger's effort to support food agencies across the nation. Additionally, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet's San Francisco bay area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

According to the USDA's latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, 11 million households suffer limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity (USDA, Household Food Security in the United States in 2018). Each independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet store is committed to giving back to the local community and have partnered locally to bring the community together in providing families nutritious food. This year, food agencies have experienced a growing need to provide food for children who have been prematurely released from annual school schedules, due to COVID-19. This has resulted in record lows for food bank inventories across the country.

"We feel it is more important than ever to help lessen the number of families across America at risk for food insecurity. This year, Grocery Outlet has pledged to match up to 1 million dollars to support and expand the program's effort." said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. "Last year, with the overwhelming help of our community, our campaign funded over 2 million dollars to those in need. In our tenth year, we are dedicated to make a greater impact."

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $5 million nationwide. Customers can make a difference by visiting their local Grocery Outlet and participating in one of these easy steps:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Purchase a pre-made bag that is complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then place it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Make an in-store donation at the register. Donations will benefit that store's local food agency partner. Donate $1, $5 or round up your change.

Donate online by visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco bay area community through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

"With school closures resulting in record lows for food bank inventories across the country, we are once again reaching out to our loyal customers, employees and partners to join us and help support our neighbors in need." said Lindberg. "Our goal is to continue providing access to high-quality and nutritious food for our local communities in need and this year have promised to match up to 1 million dollars to support our store's efforts."

About Grocery Outlet

Extreme-value grocery retailer Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, California, offers big savings on brand name products every day, at more than 350 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products from fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy to a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet's mission has always been to provide customers an exciting place to find WOW savings on name brands they trust. Grocery Outlet stores are run by an independent owner-operator in the local community.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit GroceryOutlet.com.

