Grocery Outlet Holding Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Brinker International to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASD: GO) will replace Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Brinker International will replace Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 25. WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is acquiring Anixter International in a deal completed today, June 22. Brinker International is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Grocery Outlet Holdings owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. Headquartered in Emeryville, CA the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Food Retail Sub-Industry index.

Brinker International owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants. Headquartered in Dallas, TX the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 25, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Grocery Outlet Holding Consumer Staples Food Retail DELETED Brinker International Consumer Discretionary Restaurants

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 25, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Brinker International Consumer Discretionary Restaurants DELETED Anixter International Information Technology Technology Distributors

