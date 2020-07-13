Gronk Nation and Monster Energy Launch the Fall/Winter Season of Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz, the Gamified Obstacle Course Race for All Levels of Fitness Enthusiasts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz – the gamified obstacle course race presented by NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Gronk Nation, and Monster Energy – today announced the next seven locations where fitness enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and hardcore racers can get back to competition. Tour partners vitafusion, Muscle Tech, Gold's Gym, CBD Medic, Pit Viper, IceShaker, and Gronk Fitness, will be along for the ride when the Fall/Winter Season of the Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz Tour visits NFL and college stadiums across the United States.

"I am pumped for Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz to start back up again. There's nothing better than being able to compete with my brothers while participating in an obstacle course race with people of all fitness levels and ages inside amazing stadiums," said Rob Gronkowski. "There is such a motivating, competitive, and fun atmosphere at every race. We're a family out there pushing each other to the finish line."

Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz is designed to make the fun and empowering experience of obstacle course racing available to athletes of any level and children as young as seven years old. One of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz allows racers to challenge themselves without intimidation or the threat of punishment through a gamified, choose-your-own-adventure race course.

Designed to test different areas of fitness from strength to agility, Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz features three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty but intermixed throughout the course. A racer who completes an obstacle is rewarded with points—the harder the obstacle, the bigger the point potential. Racers can decide to skip an obstacle and forfeit the reward. Points are earned and tracked via special RFID-connected wristbands. Participants can compete as an individual or as a team.

Race organizers are committed to a safe, clean, and socially distant experience for participants and spectators, and will work with local officials to ensure that Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz meets local and state health regulations.

Early bird registration for a Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz obstacle course race starts at just $40 for adults. Special pricing is offered for children, students, and members of the military. Fans and supporters are also invited to join in the fun by cheering participants on from special seating areas inside the stands of America's premier sports stadiums.

Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz Tour dates include:

Oct. 10, 2020 New Era Field in Buffalo, NY Oct. 17, 2020 FedExField in Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, 2020 Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN Dec. 6, 2020 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL Jan. 30, 2021 Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA Feb. 20, 2021 Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ TBD Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS

Additional tour dates will be announced for host markets in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. All races will give individual racers and teams the chance to qualify for our 2021 National Championship Race at Raymond James Stadium, where registrants will compete to win a cash prize!

For more information or to register, visit StadiumBlitz.com. Follow the race series on social media @StadiumBlitz and via the hashtag #AreYouGame. For group sales or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: [email protected].

About Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz

Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz is a new gamified obstacle course race series held in premier sports stadiums across the nation that puts participants in charge of how hard they want to be tested, without the threat of intimidation or punishment. In partnership with Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz obstacle races are designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for fitness enthusiasts of every level, and children as young as seven years old. For more information and multimedia assets, visit StadiumBlitz.com.

About Gronk Nation

Gronks, the family of football. This family of five boys has pushed themselves to become elite athletes while having the time of their lives. Four of the Gronkowski brothers have played football in the NFL, while the oldest brother Gordie played professional baseball. The Gronks work hard and push themselves to be the best on and off the field. The brothers are now taking the next steps and using their talents in the business world and Hollywood, with new businesses like their Gronk Nation clothing line, Ice Shaker brand and Gronk Fitness Products. For more information, visit GronkNation.com.

