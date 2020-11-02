Groom Receives MCCA George B. Vashon Innovator Award for Diversity and Inclusion Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom") is thrilled to announce that we have been selected by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association ("MCCA") as a recipient for its 2020 George B. Vashon Innovator Award, an honor recognizing material dedication and commitment to the equitable recruitment, retention and promotion of women and diverse attorneys.

The award is named for noted scholar, lawyer and abolitionist George Boyer Vashon, who was the first licensed African American attorney in New York State in 1848 after co-founding the Pittsburgh anti-slavery society in 1838. He was later admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and in 1867 became one of the first African American professors at Howard University.

Reserved for one law firm and one company each year, the award is presented to firms with less than 500 full-time attorneys that have led the way with innovative best practices to assist diverse attorneys. Consideration is based on a stringent evaluation process that measures recruitment initiatives, retention efforts, promotion planning and program sustainability.

Christy Tinnes, Chair of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, commented "We have been working with MCCA for the last several years to really listen and think outside the box with creative programs to address diversity and inclusion issues. We are so proud to accept this award, which energizes us to continue to seek meaningful D&I opportunities.

"We are very pleased to receive this award in Mr. Vashon's name, a true trailblazer and innovator, for our efforts in diversity and inclusion," said Groom's Chair Jon Breyfogle. "This is a historic time in our country's work to address racial injustice, and receiving this award is both an honor and additional motivation for our firm to continue our work. So thank you to MCCA for selecting our firm for this award."

MCCA presented Groom with the award virtually at the 2020 Creating Pathways to Diversity Conference on October 27, 2020. To watch, click here. The Creating Pathways to Diversity® Conference focuses on global diversity and inclusion, talent optimization, inclusive leadership, and management to bolster the recruitment, retention, and promotion of diverse attorneys. The program offers practical development tools, best practices, and resources for individual lawyers and organizations.

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and health care policy paradigm has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With over 80 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices are among the largest in the United States.

