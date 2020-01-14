Groq Hardware Now Available on Nimbix Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, the inventor of the Tensor Streaming Processor (TSP) architecture and a new class of compute, today announced that Groq hardware is now available on the Nimbix Cloud for select Groq partners. The Groq processing architecture is designed specifically for the performance requirements of computer vision, machine learning and other AI-related workloads, and is the first architecture in the world capable of 1 PetaOp/s performance on a single chip. Nimbix is the leading high-performance computing (HPC) cloud platform provider and offers purpose-built cloud computing for the world's most demanding workloads.

"Our partners are excited to have the opportunity to access Groq hardware in the Nimbix Cloud," said Jonathan Ross, Groq's co-founder and CEO, "and I'm thrilled to give our customers access to Nimbix's high performance infrastructure and award winning support."

This partnership eliminates the complications of setting up and maintaining on-site machine learning (ML) infrastructure, allowing customers instead to purchase ML acceleration as an on-demand service. They can take advantage of opportunities that derive from artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing without needing to invest in hardware optimized for machine learning.

Inspired by a software-first mindset, Groq's TSP architecture provides a new paradigm for achieving both compute flexibility and massive parallelism without synchronization overhead of traditional GPU and CPU architectures. The Groq architecture is many multiples faster than anything else available for inference, in terms of both low latency and inferences per second.

"Nimbix is dedicated to offering innovative, leading-edge solutions on the Nimbix Cloud and our JARVICE platform, and this is one reason that we are proud to be working with Groq," said Steve Hebert, Nimbix CEO. "Groq's simplified processing architecture is unique, providing unprecedented, deterministic performance for compute intensive workloads, and is an exciting addition to our cloud-based AI and Deep Learning platform."

To learn more about accessing Groq machine learning acceleration on Nimbix, please visit: Nimbix.net/groq or groq.com/nimbix/ . Interested parties can request access to Groq hardware on Nimbix by filling out a brief survey .

About Groq:

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Groq delivers industry leading performance, accuracy and sub-millisecond latency with efficient, software-driven solutions for compute-intensive applications. Groq redefines compute by focusing on key technology innovations: software-defined compute, silicon innovation and developer velocity. For more information, visit: https://groq.com/.

About Nimbix:

Nimbix is the leading provider of purpose-built cloud supercomputing for HPC, Machine Learning and AI applications. Its JARVICE™ XE multi-cloud HPC platform brings the power of JARVICE™ and the Nimbix Cloud to any on-premises cluster or multi-cloud environment, dramatically simplifying computing for HPC and AI applications within Energy, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and other industries. For more information visit: Nimbix.net .

SOURCE Groq

Related Links

https://groq.com

