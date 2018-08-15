Grossman Law Offices Attorneys Selected to the 2019 List of Best Lawyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our attorneys at Grossman Law Offices have dedicated their careers to providing families and individuals preparing for and working through family law cases with the experienced and passionate representation they need to secure the legal outcome they deserve. For more than 40 years, our firm has handled family law matters in Columbus and across Ohio, putting together smart and creative strategies tailored to the specific needs of our clients to settle cases through negotiation. When cases cannot be settled, our attorneys put their exceptional trial skills to good use helping clients get through matters with their dignity intact.

In recognition of their exceptional work in the legal field, three of our attorneys, Andrew Grossman, Jeffrey Grossman, and Anthony Auten have all been selected to the 2019 list of the Best Lawyers in America for their work in Family Law. Andrew has received this award every year since 2012, Jeffrey has received this award every year since 1983, and Anthony has received this award every year since 2015.

Grossman Law Offices is a family law firm that has represented thousands of families and individuals over the past 40 plus years. We are dedicated to fighting for and securing the most beneficial outcome for those we represent, and remain committed to providing each client we take on with the experienced and knowledgeable legal representation they deserve in their time of need. You can speak with a member of our firm by giving us a call at (614) 344-4311, or learn more about what we can do for you by visiting our website at http://www.grossmanlawoffices.com/.

SOURCE Grossman Law Offices

Related Links

https://www.grossmanlawoffices.com

