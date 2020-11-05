Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen Named in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® 2021 Edition

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has been listed in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®. This is a remarkable achievement, as Best Lawyers® employs a three-tier system to rank the United States' top legal firms according to legal practice area and region. Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen is honored to be ranked among other accomplished firms, earning prestigious spots in Tiers 1 and 2.

The selection process for "Best Law Firms" requires that firms are respected by their peers and clients: After filling out a submission packet, Best Lawyers® contacts the firm's clients and professional references to gain insight into their practice. Furthermore, submission packets are only sent to firms that have at least one attorney recognized in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. The firm's past achievements are also taken into account during the ranking process.

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen's rankings in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® are as follows:

Metropolitan Tier 1: Fort Lauderdale

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiff



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 1: Miami

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 2: Miami

Aviation Law

Since 1988, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has served residents across South Florida in medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm has expanded its reach into other practice areas, winning millions of dollars in rightful compensation for clients and gaining recognition from numerous prestigious organizations, such as the Florida Justice Association, Florida Super Lawyers®, and Martindale-Hubbell. In addition, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen was previously listed in the 2020 Edition of "Best Law Firms." Currently, the firm's legal team comprises almost 50 lawyers, paralegals, medical investigators, and former detectives and police.

