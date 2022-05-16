Ground-Based Aircraft And Missile Defense Systems Market - 2022-2026 | Development of New-generation Air and Missile Defense Systems to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The development of new-generation air missile defense systems and increasing investments in missile defense programs by governments are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threats due to supply chain complexities will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

The ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market report is segmented by Application (Short and medium-range and Long-range) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Russia, and France are the key market for ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

ASELSAN AS



Elbit Systems Ltd.



General Dynamics Corp.



Hanwha Corp.



Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA



L3Harris Technologies Inc.



Leonardo Spa



Lockheed Martin Corp.



MBDA



Northrop Grumman Corp.



Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.



Raytheon Technologies Corp.



Rheinmetall AG



Saab AB



Thales Group



The Boeing Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Geographical market Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in APAC.

The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will have a positive impact on the ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market in North America over the projection period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Homeland Security Surveillance Camera Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ground-Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.24 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Short and medium range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Short and medium range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Short and medium range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Short and medium range - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Short and medium range - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Long range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Long range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Long range - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Long range - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Long range - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 89: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 98: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 99: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 101: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 MBDA

Exhibit 108: MBDA - Overview



Exhibit 109: MBDA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: MBDA - Key news



Exhibit 111: MBDA - Key offerings

10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 112: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 121: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 126: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 130: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio