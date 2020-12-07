Ground Breaking Human Trial for COVID-19 Ultra-Rapid Breath Test Begins in India

The current ASU Detect CV19 clinical trial taking place in Delhi, India is the first and largest clinical trial using a real-time breath test for the detection of an infectious disease with cloud-based artificial intelligence for pattern recognition as the analytical tool. Trials in the United States are being planned and due to begin before the end of 2020. If the trial is successful, Canary will seek to move quickly to apply for fast-track regulatory approval while continuing to trial the test in real-world settings such as airports, resorts and other high traffic areas.

Canary Health Technologies' CEO and inventor of the breath sensing technology, Raj Reddy, believes Canary's breath diagnostic platform will be the future of COVID-19 detection as well as many other diseases. "Our cutting-edge technology enables easy, rapid testing every few days in order to optimize safety in workplaces and other settings. Our unique strength will be our ability to detect COVID-19 in under three minutes before the onset of symptoms which will be critical in reducing transmission and ultimately putting an end to this pandemic," says Reddy.

Canary was able to develop this novel test for COVID-19 at top speed because the platform was already in advanced development to detect early stage lung cancer. In February of 2020 when it was clear the pandemic was going to cause major global disruption, the company quickly pivoted to design an ultra-rapid test that can be used to open the economy and mitigate transmission. Canary's scientists and engineers focused on developing a mobile test powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence that can be used for mass screening and monitoring, all in real-time.

Supporting Canary with industrial design and manufacturing has been both personally and professionally rewarding for the SmartShape CEO & Founder Mike Maczuzak. "As a consultancy, SmartShape helps invent, design and develop innovative new products across a broad spectrum of verticals, from medical devices to industrial and consumer products. We're involved with many exciting and emerging technologies, but when we can help develop a product that will impact and even save lives, that is incredibly satisfying. Everyone has been affected by this global pandemic and to know our team will have contributed to solving it – that really fuels my passion for healthcare innovation," says Maczuzak.

The multi-disciplinary teams of scientists, engineers, industrial designers and tooling experts working across continents were able to turn a next-generation sensor technology into an easy to use device with unprecedented speed. According to Mark Cartellone, Director of Engineering at SmartShape Design, "The ability to transition the project from conceptual designs quickly into complete engineering design and deliver production ready parts in less than 6 months is a credit to the multinational team. This afforded the Canary production team testing units in a rapid, efficient manner."

Canary's powerful breath analysis platform is also in development for the diagnosis of cancer, infectious disease and inflammatory disease. In 2019, a clinical trial in Canada demonstrated the platform can detect lung cancer with high sensitivity and specificity. Proof of concept and pivotal trials for several high-burden diseases are being planned in the US and Asia in 2021. Trials to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis and monitor effectiveness of therapy are due to start in New York and Hong Kong in early 2021. Canary has also performed bench studies for tuberculosis with promising results, indicating that a highly sensitive breath test for TB detection is within reach.

About Canary Health Technologies

Canary is a medical technology company that uses proven biomarkers, proprietary nanosensors and AI-powered software to map and uncover date in human breath so cancers, inflammatory and infectious diseases can be detected early and treated more successfully. The ultra-rapid digital test uses raw, exhaled breath with no pre-processing or shipping of samples and with results in less than 3 minutes. For more information: https://www.canaryhealthtech.com/

Anna Wang | SVP, Corporate Affairs & Strategic Partnerships | Canary Health Technologies

+1 650-262-1986 [email protected]

About SmartShape Design

SmartShape is a design and innovation consultancy. We help companies create new products through integrated, end-to-end expertise in design, engineering and manufacturing. We partner with forward thinking clients to create market disrupting products with the end-user in mind and designed for manufacturability. Our proven process sets up apart. For more information: www.smartshape.design

Brittany Buza | Client Success Manager | SmartShape Design

+1 216-241-4200 x225 [email protected]

SOURCE SmartShape Design

Related Links

http://smartshape.design

