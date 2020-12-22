Ground-Breaking New Book by Behavioral Experts at DIMA Innnovations Shed the Light on Perception in the Business World

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations become more diverse and expand into multi-cultural areas, it has never been more critical to recognize the power of perception. Dr. Diane Hamilton, Thinkers50 Radar inductee and author of Cracking the Curiosity Code, and Dr. Maja Zelihic, Fulbright Specialist, have come together to create a book that business experts have lauded as a critical success. In The Power of Perception: Eliminating Boundaries to Create Successful Global Leaders, the authors address how perceptions are formed and their impact on critical business issues including innovation, creativity, decision making, engagement, and effective leadership.

In addition to the book, the authors have co-founded DIMA Innovations and created the Perception Power Index (PPI), which determines the factors that impact perception. After years of research to validate this 32-question assessment, they determined that perception is an EPIC process, which requires evaluation, prediction, interpretation, and correlation to come to conclusions. The book and assessment are available at DimaInnovations.com and can be part of a critical means of helping employees and leaders master their power of perception.

In today's diverse business world, employees and leaders must know when perceptions work for them and when they work against them. How people perceive, not what they perceive, is what influences how and what they think and believe, which, in turn, affects behaviors. If individuals are to engage others, both of their own and other cultures, they must become more self-aware of their perceptions and those of others. Individuals can shape and alter thinking to allow perceptions to become more effective employees, decision-makers, and leaders.

What are the experts saying about "The Power of Perception" and the Perception Power Index?

A profound piece of work from Dr. Diane Hamilton and Dr. Maja Zelihic . They wrote, "perception is reality in the workplace." What I really appreciate about this book is that they clearly see the potential to change the reality of the workplace by thoughtfully changing one's perception of that reality—a powerful, paradigm-changing thought. Well done, Diane and Maja! Doug Conant - Founder & CEO, Conant Leadership ; Chairman, The CEO Force for Good; Former CEO, Campbell Soup; Former Chairman, Avon Products

Perception is such a powerful force in our everyday lives, but few of us really understand how it works, how it affects us, and how we can better use it to our advantage. Drs. Hamilton and Zelihic have written a definitive, practical, and actionable guide to comprehending the power of perception and harnessing it with intention. Jeff Hoffman - Chairman of the Board at Global Entrepreneurship Network, Hollywood film producer, Grammy and Emmy-Award Winner Producer

It is extremely rare to find a book that can change your life, and this is one of them. The Power of Perception gives you tools and ideas that will shift the way you look at the world and dramatically increase both your personal and leadership success. John Spence - Global Business Expert, Former CEO of an International Rockefeller Foundation

Perceptions define our existence. How great to see a book that not only acknowledges this fact but also offers the hope of improving our world by seeing things differently. Jim McKelvey - Co-founder of Square and Author of The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business one Crazy Idea at a Time

Recognizing the value of perception is critical to an organization's success. Drs. Diane Hamilton and Maja Zelihic examine the importance of perception and how it can empower people to feel like they contribute in distinct ways. This recognition can lead to a clear ROI, with more productive employees who have fewer conflicts. Laura Huang - Associate Professor at Harvard Business School ; Author of Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage

Perception is everything, it is the way we see the world, the canvas we behold. Drs. Hamilton and Zelihic's book makes the concept of Perception so very reachable for all. It brings to the forefront the power that perception can create in our lives and what we can do to harness this as a powerful tool. A must read for anyone interested in creating greater success and thus a more profound life. Rhiannon Reese - Top 10 Global Coach, CEO of The Conscious Coaching Collective, Author of How to Climb Mount Everest in Sandals

In the Power of Perception, Drs. Diane Hamilton and Maja Zelihic explore the ways in which how we see determine what we see. The differences in how we all perceive the world can make "reality" and "truth" tricky concepts. Understanding how to manage that is an increasingly important issue in a globalizing world where diversity is paramount to success, making this book a must read. Bethany McLean - Journalist, Author of The Smartest Guys in the Room: The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron

To find out more about perception in the workplace or take a free course to develop your power of perception, please go to https://drdianehamilton.com/perception-power-system.

About DIMA Innovations:

DIMA Innovations is a U.S.-based innovative company co-founded by Diane Hamilton, Ph.D., and Maja Zelihic, Ph.D., to improve workplace performance. To learn more, please email [email protected].

