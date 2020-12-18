Ground-Breaking Spoken Word Film 'LET'S GROW' Shows How We Can Heal Our Racial Tension and Division the Best Way Possible…Collaboratively

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global transformational leader Lisa Nichols, acclaimed actor/poet David Bianchi, and leadership coach/poet Sean Smith each deliver masterful performances in the short film LET'S GROW which they co-produced, scripted, and filmed on location in Los Angeles.

Sean Smith

Directed by award-winning director Daniel J. Pico LET'S GROW bravely confronts the uncomfortable and polarizing conversations Americans are having around racial issues in a raw, emotional and unapologetic manner. The film provides exactly what our world needs now, a cultural cohesive movement of social connection and aligned partnership.

"LET'S GROW is an intense, powerful exploration into the possible and necessary dialogue that the world is calling for at this precise moment," says Rev. Michael Beckwith a New Thought minister, best-selling author, and founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center in Beverly Hills.

"Sean and I co-produced the film because we wanted to foster passionate healing conversations through the use of the spoken word in order to bring people from all walks of life together for the greater good," Lisa Nichols said.



"We were absolutely NOT going to create a safe and shallow film for deep and complicated issues like racism and bigotry - that would be disrespectful to our ancestors and all the people who've fought so hard for social justice and equality, " Lisa Nichols continues, "But I was also not going to put my name behind a 'hate the white man' message because that won't get us anywhere either."

Lisa Nichols is one of the world's most requested motivational speakers as well as a media personality and corporate CEO whose global platform has reached nearly 80 million people. From a struggling single mom on public assistance to a millionaire entrepreneur Lisa has inspired fans worldwide and helped people breakthrough to discover their untapped talents and infinite potential.

Sean Smith is an actor, poet, author and speaker. He is one of the few thought leaders to ever deliver a spoken word performance on the TEDx stage. He wrote, produced and starred in a 90-minute one man play "I Do" about his relationships with his mother, masculinity, and vulnerability. He received the designation of North America's Next Greatest Speaker in 2013.

With over 100 professional film and television credits David Bianchi is widely regarded as an actor. He can be seen in studio films like DC's Birds of Prey, Priest, and Filly Brown. Currently, he has a major recurring role in Season 4 of Queen of the South for NETFLIX as well as a role in Tyler Perry's Ruthless for BET.

Daniel Pico has been shooting films his entire life having made his first movie at the age of 8. He has directed two theatrically released feature films "Common Senses" and "Farewell Darkness" which won three best feature awards in the international film festival circuit. Additionally, Daniel has directed more than 85 short films, music videos, commercials and documentaries, garnering over 40 independent film awards and nominations

For additional information go to http://www.letsgrowmovie.com To preview the full film LET'S GROW go to http://www.bitly.com/letsgrowmovie

FILM CREDITS:

Starring: Lisa Nichols, David Bianchi, Sean Smith

Written by Lisa Nichols, David Bianchi, Sean Smith

Directed by Daniel J. Pico

Executive Produced by Lisa Nichols, Sean Smith

Director of Photography - Dave Perry

Score by - Cameron McCloskey

Edited by - Daniel J. Pico

Sound Design by - Jeff Fuller

