Ground-breaking Studies Presented to Annual Gathering of Kidney Healthcare Professionals at the National Kidney Foundation's 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from around the country presented hundreds of studies about kidney health and chronic kidney disease during the National Kidney Foundation's 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings in Boston, May 8-12.

The event is a chance for investigators to share their findings with the more than 3,000 kidney care professionals who attend the annual conference. Many of the presentations talk of ground-breaking research to improve the lives of kidney patients, eliminate preventable chronic kidney disease (CKD) and eliminate the kidney transplant waitlist. The work is often a springboard to further research or advancements in treatment.

The following are presented during late-breaking presentations today in Boston:

"Exercise and Physical Function in Older Adults with Advanced CKD: A Randomized Controlled Trial" that suggests that exercise for older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is not only safe but can improve their overall physical fitness. The investigators evaluated the impact of an exercise intervention in community-dwelling adults with later stages of CKD.

"Older adults with advanced chronic kidney disease have significantly impaired physical functions, but with a structured exercise program, they can achieve real improvements in physical performance," said Dr. Stephen Seliger, of the University of Maryland in Baltimore, and one of the authors of the report.

The investigators include Seliger, Weinger, Andrew Well of Wayne State in Detroit, Roger Fielding of Tufts University, Leslie Katzel of the University of Maryland, and Shiyuan Miao of Tufts University.

Investigators of the study titled "Patiromer to Enable Spironolactone in Patients with Resistant Hypertension and CKD: Primary Results of AMBER" offer hope to patients with CKD who are also resistant to drugs to control hypertension and hyperkalemia. Results suggest that patients treated with patiromer may be more likely to stay on spironolactone therapy, a life-saving medicine to control blood pressure, according lead author Dr. Rajiv Agarwal of Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis.

The team of investigators hope to present further data from their work to future congresses and peer-reviewed publications, according to Dr. Agarwal.

In addition to Dr. Agarwal, the investigators are Patrick Rossignol of the University of Lorraine, Nancy, France; Dahlia Garza, Martha R. Mayo, Suzette Warren, Jia Ma, and Alain Romero of Relypsa, Inc., Redwood City, CA; William B. White of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington; and Bryan Williams of the University College London.

Results of the LOCK-IT-100 study presented this week at the National Kidney Foundation's 2019 Spring Clinical Meetings in Boston provide evidence of safety and efficacy for an investigational catheter lock solution that is designed to reduce life-threatening catheter-related bloodstream in patients on dialysis.

Catheter-related infections in hemodialysis remain a significant healthcare issue despite improvements in hand hygiene and catheter care, according to the investigators. Central venous catheters in hemodialysis account for 69 percent of access-related bloodstream infections in hemodialysis although those comprise only 19 percent of prevalent vascular accesses.

"As a practicing nephrologist, I see hemodialysis patients in the clinic every day who are at risk for central venous catheter infections and its complications which can sometimes be fatal," said investigator Dr. Anil Agarwal of The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.

The study titled "A Phase III, Prospective, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Active Control Study to Demonstrate the Safety and effectiveness of Neutrolin( in Preventing Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections in Subjects Receiving Hemodialysis Therapy as Treatment for End Stage Renal Desease" was presented during the NKF annual conference that draws thousands of kidney health professionals. The solution is used in the catheter to reduce the case of infection.

"The LOCK-IT-100 study impressed me that if Neutrolinâ, the investigational catheter-lock solution, is approved, I will have a new agent with a good safety profile that can help cut the risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections in my patients," Dr. Agarwal said.

Neutrolin®, is being developed by CorMedix Inc. The company is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to obtain approval for commercial distribution in the US, according to Dr. Agarwal.

In Boston, thousands of professionals in nephrology gathered to share the latest information, treatment and studies of CKD.

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 27 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held May 8-12 in Boston, MA.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

Twitter:@NKF

www.kidney.org

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kidney.org

