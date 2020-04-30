Ground Handling Software (Cloud- & Web-based) Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ground Handling Software Market Analysis & Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ground Handling Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth of it investments among the airports, latest technological advancements in ground handling software's and increasing smart airports.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world, the report is a valuable asset for existing players, new entrants and future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Growth of IT Investments among the Airports

3.1.2 Latest Technological Advancements in Ground Handling Software

3.1.3 Increasing Smart Airports

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Ground Handling Software Market, By Airport Class

4.1 Class A Airport

4.2 Class B Airport

4.3 Class C Airport



5 Ground Handling Software Market, By Application

5.1 Terminal Side

5.2 Land Side

5.3 Air Side



6 Ground Handling Software Market, By Software

6.1 Transport Management

6.2 Security Management

6.3 Resource Management

6.4 Ramp Management

6.5 Passenger Boarding & Departure Control

6.6 GSE Tracking (Telemetry)

6.7 Flight Information Display

6.8 Baggage Management

6.9 Automated Cargo & Load Control

6.10 Other Softwares

6.10.1 Type-B Messages

6.10.2 AOBD

6.10.3 Acars/EFB (Electronic Flight Bag)



7 Ground Handling Software Market, By Investment Type

7.1 Brownfield

7.2 Greenfield



8 Ground Handling Software Market, By Type

8.1 Cloud-based

8.2 Web-based



9 Ground Handling Software Market, By End User

9.1 Military

9.2 Civilian



10 Ground Handling Software Market, By Marketing Channel

10.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

10.2 Online Channel



11 Ground Handling Software Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 U.K

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Topsystem GmbH

13.2 Resa Airport Data Systems

13.3 Avtura Ltd.

13.4 Sita

13.5 Mercator Company

13.6 Arepo Solutions Ltd.

13.7 Amadeus IT Group S.A.

13.8 Inform GmbH

13.9 Sabre Corporation

13.10 Damarel Systems International Ltd.

13.11 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

13.12 Quantum Aviation Solutions GmbH



