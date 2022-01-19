Ground Labs launches Data Discovery Network helping partners to solve growing compliance requirements while boosting recurring revenue streams

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, unveiled the Ground Labs Data Discovery Network , its expanded program to further welcome distributors, resellers, integrators, consultants and alliance partners into its partner ecosystem.

Launched today, the Ground Labs Data Discovery Network enables partners to add award-winning data discovery and remediation to their existing solutions portfolios to build new revenue streams while helping their customers comply with national and regional privacy laws and data handling regulations.

Data discovery — technology that locates sensitive or regulated data types to protect or securely remove the information — is a critical tool for security teams' compliance-readiness programs. In 2021, cumulative regulatory fines from GDPR breaches alone topped €1.3 billion (approx. $1.5 billion USD) prompting rapid growth in demand for data discovery, a market expected to double by 2025 as organizations are challenged to keep pace with a litany of compliance regulations.

Ground Labs' helps organizations reduce potential liability and risk across regulatory and industry-specific frameworks including the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"Partnerships are a key foundation that Ground Labs was built on since the launch of our first product nearly 15 years ago. With the new Ground Labs Data Discovery Network, we're making sweeping investments that offer an entirely new level of commitment of support for our partners — adding a talented global channel team, a comprehensive portal containing deep sales and technical resources and a new simplified pricing structure that empowers partners to compete and win," said Stephen Cavey, Ground Labs' co-founder and chief evangelist. "We're excited to empower a broader range of distributors, resellers, integrators, consultants and alliance partners to bring data discovery, classification and remediation to their customers while expanding their services footprint and recognizing significant recurring revenue."

The Ground Labs Data Discovery Network is a partner-first initiative that offers channel partners instant entry to this market, empowering them with solutions to locate, classify and remediate all their clients' sensitive data, regardless of where it is stored, ultimately improving their overall risk posture.

The Ground Labs Data Discovery Network offers a dedicated partner portal with:

Enterprise-class solutions for scalable data discovery across on-premise and cloud use cases.

Easy access to Deal Registration, POC requests, ready-to-go marketing campaigns and engagement resources.

World-class, award-winning, always-on technical support services for partners and customers.

On-demand access to hands-on sales and technical training.

"As the cloud and increased mobility have further expanded the boundaries of technology operations, organizations of all sizes need to quickly find and secure all the sensitive data within their systems, no matter where it resides — within a data center or in a public or private cloud," said Todd Moore, vice president of encryption products at Thales, a Ground Labs partner since 2019. " Our relationship with Ground Labs has helped customers across the Thales partner ecosystem to access powerful data discovery solutions to find, secure and remediate sensitive data."

The Ground Labs partner community is active in supporting a global client base spanning more than 50 countries.

Potential partners interested in learning more should contact [email protected] or visit https://partners.groundlabs.com .

About Ground Labs

Ground Labs, the leading provider of data discovery solutions, enables organizations to find, secure and remediate all of their data across multiple types and locations — whether it's stored on-premise or in the cloud. Ground Labs serves as the most comprehensive and trusted solution in the enterprise to confidently mitigate risk and find sensitive data. For more information, visit www.groundlabs.com .

