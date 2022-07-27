Ground Protection Mats Market to record USD 314.79 Mn growth -- APAC to occupy 33% market share

An increase in the use of ground protection mats in the construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for ground protection mat rentals might reduce the growth opportunities for market players. The growth of vendors also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over a period of time. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. as among some of the dominant market participants. Request Report Sample PDF Here

The ground protection mats market is segmented as below:

End User

Industrial



Commercial

The demand for ground protection mats is high among industrial end-users. The need to ensure safe access and walkways, reduce accidents such as slips and falls, and allow easy handling and movement of heavy machinery is driving the demand for ground protection mats from industrial end-users. In addition, the growth of the global construction industry is expected to positively influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC is the largest market for ground protection mats, occupying 33% of the global market share. The increase in construction activities across the region is propelling the demand for ground protection mats in the region. The growth of utility, power, and infrastructure industries will further foster the growth of the ground protection mats market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ground protection mats market report covers the following areas:

Ground Protection Mats Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ground protection mats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ground protection mats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ground protection mats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground protection mats market vendors

Ground Protection Mats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 314.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction materials

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CGK-Group

Exhibit 43: CGK-Group - Overview



Exhibit 44: CGK-Group - Product and service



Exhibit 45: CGK-Group - Key offerings

10.4 Checkers Safety Group

Exhibit 46: Checkers Safety Group - Overview



Exhibit 47: Checkers Safety Group - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Checkers Safety Group - Key offerings

10.5 Ground Protection mats

Exhibit 49: Ground Protection mats - Overview



Exhibit 50: Ground Protection mats - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Ground Protection mats - Key offerings

10.6 Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo

Exhibit 52: Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo - Overview



Exhibit 53: Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo - Key offerings

10.7 Newpark Resources Inc.

Exhibit 55: Newpark Resources Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Newpark Resources Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Newpark Resources Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Newpark Resources Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Quality Mat Co.

Exhibit 62: Quality Mat Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Quality Mat Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Quality Mat Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Quality Mat Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Signature Systems Group LLC

10.12 The Rubber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: The Rubber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Rubber Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: The Rubber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

