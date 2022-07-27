Ground Protection Mats Market to record USD 314.79 Mn growth -- APAC to occupy 33% market share

Jul 27, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Protection Mats Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 314.79 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.75% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The ground protection mats market is fragmented with the presence of various small and large companies. Marketing activities by vendors are primarily done through direct mail programs as well as advertisements in magazines, trade journals, and other media. Vendors are focusing on online marketing and lead generation strategies, which include search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media communication, and email marketing campaigns.
An increase in the use of ground protection mats in the construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for ground protection mat rentals might reduce the growth opportunities for market players. The growth of vendors also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over a period of time. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio identifies CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd. as among some of the dominant market participants. Request Report Sample PDF Here
The ground protection mats market is segmented as below:
- End User
- Industrial
- Commercial
The demand for ground protection mats is high among industrial end-users. The need to ensure safe access and walkways, reduce accidents such as slips and falls, and allow easy handling and movement of heavy machinery is driving the demand for ground protection mats from industrial end-users. In addition, the growth of the global construction industry is expected to positively influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
APAC is the largest market for ground protection mats, occupying 33% of the global market share. The increase in construction activities across the region is propelling the demand for ground protection mats in the region. The growth of utility, power, and infrastructure industries will further foster the growth of the ground protection mats market in APAC during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ground protection mats market report covers the following areas:
- Ground Protection Mats Market Size
- Ground Protection Mats Market Trends
- Ground Protection Mats Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ground protection mats market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ground protection mats market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ground protection mats market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ground protection mats market vendors
|
Ground Protection Mats Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 314.79 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.75
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CGK-Group, Checkers Safety Group, Ground Protection mats, Isokon proizvodnja in predelava termoplastov doo, Newpark Resources Inc., Oxford Plastic Systems Ltd., Quality Mat Co., Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Signature Systems Group LLC, and The Rubber Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
