Ground X to Launch Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops' in July

Klip Drops as a platform, supports and encompasses the full breadth of digital art - from development and cultivation, to exhibition and distribution. Artworks and goods created by local artists will be recorded onto the Klaytn blockchain, to be reinvented as unique, limited-edition pieces of digital art. Users and collectors can easily browse and purchase Klaytn-based digital artworks, as Klip Drops can be accessed via KakaoTalk, a mobile messaging application used by more than 90% of the South Korean population.

Ground X is also joining hands with renowned local art galleries, curators, and agencies to prospect for new emerging artists. In addition to artwork exhibition and distribution via Klip Drops, Ground X also plans to offer various on/offline exhibitions and activities to help users gain a deeper insight into the artists' narratives.

The NFT minting service KrafterSpace, which launched last month, makes creating and managing NFTs simple for everyone, while Klip Drops will accept and curate artists and creators on an invite-only basis. As Ground X is accelerating its Klaytn NFT ecosystem expansion, it is considering a plan to tie KrafterSpace with Klip Drops in the future.

"Klip Drops offers easy access to experience limited-edition digital art in everyday life," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X. "Our vision is to facilitate an active interaction between artists and users by lowering the barriers for appreciating and owning blockchain-based artworks."

Any interested artists can also apply to showcase their artworks via Klip Drops. For more information, visit the official teaser page at https://klipdrops.com/teasing .

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com .

