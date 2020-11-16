Groundbreaking AI Solution, AutoQL, Launches on Spira Platform Thanks to Spira Data Corp. and Chata Partnership

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spira Data Corp. ("Spira") and Chata have announced a strategic partnership to offer conversational AI for data access within Spira's existing industry-leading Operations Resource Platform (ORP™).

This partnership brings together two Alberta companies who are technology leaders in their respective industries. Spira's patented mobile and field technology, along with Chata's natural language-driven data on demand system, AutoQL, will change how field data is viewed by end users. The accessibility and ease of data extraction has never been seen before.

Chata recently announced the launch of AutoQL on Microsoft Azure, while Spira is a certified Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. Both companies leverage Microsoft-based technology to build and provide best-in-class, scalable solutions for customers.

To view the full release, visit https://www.spiradata.com/2020/11/16/groundbreaking-ai-solution-autoql-coming-to-the-spira-platform-thanks-to-spira-data-corp-and-chata-partnership/

ABOUT SPIRA

Spira was founded in 2004 to address the complex challenge of digitally collecting and managing operational billing and payroll data generated from remote locations. With the growing volume of manually recorded data associated with remote labor, equipment and materials in "off-line" environments, Spira developed the ORP™, an innovative software platform to address this unique requirement. Spira's ORP™ serves markets across North America, with clients in the well servicing, drilling and completions, production testing, construction, fluid hauling, safety, excavating, daylighting and concrete pouring businesses. Where needs exist to capture and transmit field data, Spira brings value-added operational, reporting, and risk-management capabilities, which facilitates streamlined operations, improved collections, top line growth, and competitive advantages.

Please visit spiradata.com to learn about how Spira can improve your business.

ABOUT CHATA

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Chata was founded in 2017 with the mission to make data access as intuitive as having a conversation for any type of business user. Chata builds AutoQL, an API-first conversational AI system that dynamically translates natural language into database query languages. AutoQL enables everyone – even non-technical users – to access and analyze data in real time by asking questions in their own words. SaaS providers and enterprises can embed AutoQL to offer powerful data on demand functionality in their solutions and monetize insights as an asset in today's data-powered world.

Learn more about how AutoQL can boost data access in your business software solutions at chata.ai .

SOURCE Spira Data Corp.