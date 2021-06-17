Groundbreaking Broadcast Television Event Features Advances in Cardiac Healthcare

"These revolutionary cardiovascular procedures demonstrate lifesaving innovations improving the quality of life and keep patients from coming back to the hospital. It's really a remarkable ray of optimism surrounding the therapies now available to patients and their families. Patients who watch this will have a better idea of what their treatment options are, should they ever be confronted with cardiovascular challenges. It's not only interesting to watch but it is educational for our patients and our community." – Dr. David Rizik, MD, MSCAI, FACC

Many of these patients were formerly only open-heart surgery bound. Today, it is possible for those same patients to undergo a transcatheter stent placement and go home the same day. Dr. Rizik will walk viewers through the clearing of a blockage and placement of a stent to regain blood flow in a coronary artery without having to open the chest, utilizing a small opening in the patient's wrist. Viewers will get to watch the procedure with the doctors via cardiac ultrasound and specialized X-ray machines.

"Being in the operating room again with Dr Rizik and his team is an honor and seeing this life saving procedure first hand is amazing. To be able to share this ground-breaking procedure on air is another way to help to educate and fight heart disease." – Brad Perry, Host, AZTV's The Arizona Daily Mix

To learn more about The Procedure, visit www.aztv.com/procedure

About David Rizik, MD, MSCAI, FACC

Dr. Rizik is an interventional cardiologist, scientist, and medical educator. He is Medical Director of the HonorHealth Heart Group; Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Structural & Coronary Interventions at the HonorHealth Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. He works on the treatment of cardiovascular disease, and has been instrumental in advancing cutting edge stent technology and stenting procedures. He has also been active in new device research for transcatheter technologies in the treatment of structural/valvular heart disease. Other areas of primary research interest include the treatment of patients who suffer "out-of-hospital" cardiac arrest and cardiogenic shock. For more information, visit: www.honorhealth.com

About AZTV7:

AZTV7 is the only locally owned and operated broadcast station in the Phoenix (Prescott) DMA.

KAZT LLC, the parent company of AZTV7 (KAZT-TV), is licensed to broadcast across Phoenix and Northern Arizona with studio locations in both Phoenix and Prescott. AZTV7 (Ch. 7.1) is home to the locally produced morning show, The Arizona Daily Mix, as well as broadcasting today's top programs including: Family Feud, The Goldbergs, Rachael Ray, The Doctors, Access Hollywood and more! AZTV is also home to MeTV (Ch. 7.2) America's #1 all classic television network with timeless and memorable television programs. AZTV also broadcasts the Home Shopping Network - HSN (Ch. 7.3) and Charge! Network (Ch. 7.4)

Visit www.aztv.com

About HonorHealth:

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 12,800 employees, 3,500 affiliated providers and 3,100 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at www.HonorHealth.com

