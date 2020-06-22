Groundbreaking Business Management App 'Synder' Passes Major Service Milestone for 2020 - 1.5 Million Transactions Processed for Thousands of SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder (https://synderapp.com/) recently disclosed its service boom for 2020, recording over 1.5 million transactions, representing hundreds of SMBs in its rapidly expanding customer base. Synder was developed to help business owners import Stripe, PayPal, and Square data into QuickBooks and Xero, categorize transactions, and organize all of the data for perfect reconciliation. Synder routinely saves an average user 8 hours of labor a week and $200 on bookkeeping services, representing a significant savings over the course of a year. Released in 2017, Synder was developed initially for QuickBooks Online, later followed by versions for QuickBooks Desktop and Xero. With constant updates and extensions in production, Synder gathers user feedback to increase customer satisfaction and the number of payment systems it supports. And with flawless reconciliation of complex accounting, as well as its top-notch customer service team, Synder has begun to earn a place as an indispensable, go-to business accounting app.

Already receiving hundreds of 5-star reviews across multiple platforms like Capterra, G2, Trustpilot and QuickBooks, Synder is a subscription-based service developed for businesses who want to simplify the way they receive electronic payments with online transactions from multiple systems. Synder receives payment information from major online payment processors and automatically records those transactions into QuickBooks or Xero – saving businesses precious time, while preparing them to produce error-free tax reports. And supporting each client is Synder's highly acclaimed customer-service team – willing to work with each customer, step-by-step, to absolutely ensure a smooth and quick record-keeping transition.

Some major features of Synder include:

Connects Stripe, PayPal, and Square together, conveniently automating all transaction bookkeeping in one place. Creating clear and concise company and tax records that save companies time, money, and accounting aggravation.

Create, send, and close invoices automatically, storing the data as needed; clients continue to pay for goods and services easily, while business-books remain up-to-date. Sync ongoing transactions automatically or manually, as desired.

Instant imports of online payment information, with smart data categorization and classification. Roll Back and Duplicates Detector ensures smooth data transfers, with no messes or data corruption. Imports can include both historical and ongoing data. Detailed reports that include auto-tracked product inventory, locations, shipping, discounts, and multicurrency transactions. Synder closes account periods with 100% to-the-penny accuracy.

Although Synder was developed to be user-friendly and simple, the company employs a powerful human-support network, available to help clients get set up, answer questions, and trouble-shoot any tech questions or concerns along the way.

"At its core, Synder has always been about saving business owners time – time that is better spent growing their companies, rather than wrestling with accounting information," said CEO Michael Astreiko. "The machine accuracy we achieve in our technology is nothing without our human approach to the problems we solve. This approach is reflected in our support team and allows us to build strong relationships with our clients and to grow our inner team culture – providing a unique experience that is unforgettable and impossible to copy."

To schedule a demo of Synder, go online. For the latest news and Synder innovations, follow its parent-company, CloudBusiness Inc., on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.

About Synder and CloudBusiness Inc.

Founded in 2016, CloudBusiness is an IT software developer that specializes in essential accounting automation tools for businesses. Following the success of its inaugural data-import automation tool, Business Importer, CloudBusiness began to develop an entire suite of data-import tools like Donor Receipts, and Business Payments, that later evolved into the multifunctional business management tool, Synder. Developed by an award-winning team behind a 2018 London Small Biz Hackathon victory, Synder has already become one of the top-rated applications of its kind on the market. And with hundreds of 5-star reviews by business owners everywhere, Synder is establishing itself as an essential solution for business accounting across the globe. Learn more at: www.SynderApp.com and www.CloudBusinessHQ.com.

