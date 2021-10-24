Groundbreaking ceremony in Blomberg: Phoenix Contact builds an energy-efficient facility for machine building

BLOMBERG, Germany, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build at the end of the Flachsmarktstraße by 2023.

"Technology plays a key role in mastering the challenges of the future. And this technology will be created here, at this location, in an industrial hall that can compete with the best," announced Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact, as he kicked off the construction work. "We think on an international level, but Blomberg is and will remain the very heart of our company."