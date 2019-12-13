Groundbreaking Edge Computing Baby Breathing Magnifier for Baby & Toddler from YI Technology launches on Indiegogo

The KamiBaby monitor aims to be a true companion for parents, babies, and toddlers. This baby monitor has the latest Edge AI features such as baby breathing monitoring and baby crying detection. This technology allows parents to view the baby's breathing movement while the baby's asleep easily on their smartphone. KamiBaby uses image processing, and advanced Edge AI to detect and magnify the image of a baby's breathing, without the need for additional accessories or clothing. KamiBaby is the all-in-one baby monitor with Edge Computing technology inside. The Industry-first Baby Breathing magnifier for baby & toddler around the world.

Parents will be able to monitor their baby's breathing without the need for special clothing or additional accessories (an industry first), allowing the baby to sleep comfortably without any disturbances and giving parents peace of mind.

"Now, every parent with KamiBaby can keep track of their baby or toddler, receive the relevant alerts, and have an extra pair of eyes to help make parenting a little bit easier within those precious first few years." Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology.

KamiBaby was conceptualized in the U.S, using algorithms developed and tested in our Israeli R&D center, and realized in China. With guaranteed shipment starts from the end of March 2020, every parent can pre-order their set of KamiBaby from Indiegogo on Monday 9th, at 9 am PST. Indiegogo is a website where customers can be the first to get on the latest innovative products before they hit the market at the best prices.

YI Technology has finished KamiBaby's proprietary hardware. The Edge AI features work on algorithms using deep learning neural nets. The software modules are ready, and we are going through further beta testing to increase accuracy and make them more robust. For the last half a year, the KamiBaby was tested by real parents and real babies for over 10,000 hours. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing.

KamiBaby combines visual, audio, and soft warm materials in perfect harmony. From the beginning, we wanted to create a fun character that kids and parents can relate to. We tested several concepts and gained insights from parents from around the world. Many parents and families love the idea of a smart device that would blend in with their baby's or kid's room. A baby monitoring device that has all the most important accessories in one product.

We placed the baby's well-being first and provided items such as cable covers for extra safety. The rubber material on the product uses safety-grade silicon, baby-friendly and non-toxic. While the fabric on the speaker's body is acoustic-friendly, created with design experts in a music and audio engineering agency. Our packaging is 100% eco-friendly and uses soya-ink to print the cover of the packaging. Additionally, the final "plastic" cover is corn-based material (PLA), which is bio-degradable.

Directly through the Kami Home app parents can measure the temperature and humidity of the room to make sure the baby is as comfortable as possible and isn't too hot or cold.

The following morning, KamiBaby will automatically select the most relevant moment from the baby's movement, abnormal sounds detection, and so on to provide a short summary clip, allowing parents to check how many hours of sleep or how well-rested their baby is.

Customers can back the KamiBaby Indiegogo campaign to receive their KamiBaby camera at an exclusive 50% early bird price during the limited 60-day campaign on this link: https://igg.me/at/kamibaby

All Kami smart security camera customers enjoy the complimentary benefit of lifetime 7-day rolling cloud services, and Kami smart security devices are fully GDPR compliant and rely on our Silicon Valley-based server. YI Technology adheres to the highest data protection standards and values customer privacy above everything else, ensure parents peace of mind knowing their precious moments are safe.

For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or www.kamihome.com.

