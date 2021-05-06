Groundbreaking Framework of Mindfulness Skills Deployed For Mental Health Awareness Month

The campaign will challenge participants to take part in live, expert-led online mindfulness sessions and on-demand episodes to help build three out of the seven primary skill sets of mindfulness: Focus, Awareness, and Attitudes of Mindfulness. Participants will increase their proficiency in these skill sets while earning badges and incentives along the way in May.

The skills are based on a new framework, The eMCC™, that was validated by 60 international subject matter experts in collaboration with eMindful and Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers, and published in the peer-reviewed journal, Mindfulness.

"Among the thousands of studies proving mindfulness is an effective solution for mental health, no one had developed a comprehensive framework of the specific skills cultivated when you practice mindfulness," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "Mental Health Awareness Month is a perfect time for the eMCC Challenge, which leverages this new framework for the most innovative approach to modern mindfulness."

"Traditionally, mindfulness and resilience interventions have been applied generically across distinct behavioral health conditions," said Ruth Q. Wolever, PhD, Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Chief Science Officer, eMindful. "The behavioral health sector needs to become more sophisticated. The development and validation of the eMCC creates a standardized system for more precise mindfulness-based interventions."

"Someone with major depression needs to acquire different skills than someone with social anxiety does," Dr. Wolever said. "This framework sets the stage for us to use tailored mindfulness practices to treat specific, targeted skill deficits associated with clinical conditions."

