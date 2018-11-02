Groundbreaking Latin Country Artist Dianña Releases New Single "Andale Yeehaw"

Dianña has released "Andale Yeehaw" in both English and Spanish, to ensure the song can be enjoyed by the entire underserved Latin Country fanbase. Written by Dianña and Aaron Benward, the song fuses iconic instrumentals of Latin music with the signature Southern soundscapes of country. Produced by Joel Soyffer and Alberto Lopez (Grammy winner 2012 Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album), the song sets the tone for what's to come from Dianña and her groundbreaking genre.

"Andale Yeehaw is a get-on-your-feet-and-dance song of celebration," says Dianña, "I want people to dance with me when they hear it, so we even included the dance steps right in the lyrics!" The dance is "a little bit cowboy 'Boot Scoot-Two Step,' mixed with the Latin 'Cha Cha.'"

Coinciding with the single release is the release of the official music video for "Andale Yeehaw" on YouTube, also in both English and Spanish.

About Dianña:

Dianña has redefined what it means to be a Latin and country music artist with her revolutionary creation of Latin Country, a brand new music genre. Throughout her career, Dianña has written, recorded and performed with many well-known r&b, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and of course, Latin and country artists. From Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant, Dianña's versatile talents have been heard, seen, and shared with audiences worldwide.

