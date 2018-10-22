Groundbreaking Medical Research to Be Presented at CannaTech Sydney, Australia’s First Summit to Accelerate Medical Cannabis Innovation

SYDNEY, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CannaTech Sydney, Australia's first ever medical cannabis conference, is proud to host poster presentations of ground-breaking medical cannabis research from over thirty prestigious Australian and international institutions and corporations, including MGC Pharmaceuticals, University of Adelaide, University of Newcastle, CannaLean, Epilepsy Action Australia, Australian Centre for Cannabinoid Clinical and Research Excellence (ACRE), Cannabis Access Clinics, Medihuanna, and several of Israel's leading medical centers.

Researchers will present and be prepared to discuss a range of topics and peer-reviewed work from studies of the inflammatory and neuroprotective properties of cannabis, to practical advice for prescribing or soon-to-be prescribing physicians.

Yaron Eshel, Head of Life Sciences at iCAN: israel cannabis, and CannaTech, said, "We are proud of the sheer number of leading medical researchers and cannabis scientists that will be present at CannaTech Sydney. Let us not forget that it is the science of cannabis and the desire to help patients in need that is driving this burgeoning industry."

Australia's first-ever international Summit for Accelerating Medical Cannabis Innovation will take place October 29-30 at Doltone House, Darling Island. The summit will be preceded on October 28 by a special Cannabis Business Symposium.

Click here for a list of CannaTech Sydney speakers and schedule.

To learn about iCAN, the Summit's organizers, click here for the iCAN website.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN is building the global cannabis ecosystem. iCAN identifies and accelerates innovative medical cannabis technologies and creates synergies and cooperation across the industry. iCAN uses its global network and reach to position Israel as the leading medical cannabis tech hub.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is powered by iCAN. CannaTech is the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and internationally in London, Panama, and for the first time in Sydney, Australia in October 2018 and Hong Kong in November 2018.

Contact: Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com, +972-54-806-8613 for further information, to RSVP and to arrange interviews with the conference organizers and speakers.





SOURCE CannaTech