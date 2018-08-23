Groundbreaking Technology Will Headline New Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Allowing Visitors to Interact with Holocaust and Genocide Survivors As If In Same Room

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust Museum has joined with USC Shoah Foundation to present Dimensions in Testimony,℠ an initiative to preserve the testimonies of Holocaust and genocide Survivors in a state-of-the-art, interactive format that will be housed at the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, opening in September 2019.

Max Glauben, age 90, was filmed with a proprietary video-capture process that will allow audiences to interact with him, as if he were in the room.

When completed, Glauben's testimony will be featured in the Dimensions in Testimony Theater, a crowning element of the new 55,000 square-foot Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, now under construction in the West End Historic District of Downtown Dallas.

Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins said, "This technology and interactive educational experience is only available in a handful of museums throughout the world. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is honored to partner with USC Shoah Foundation and the Dimensions in Testimony℠ team to ensure that even after our Survivors are no longer with us, generations to come will hear their inspiring stories of resilience and hope. They can ask questions, hear responses in real time, and learn about a devastating chapter in world history from those who experienced it first-hand."

"We are pleased to bring Max Glauben's testimony to life for every generation that walks through the doors of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum," said USC Shoah Foundation Executive Director Stephen Smith.

In addition to Max Glauben, Museum visitors will also have access to 17 other interactive testimonies from Holocaust Survivors around the world, as well as a Survivor of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre in China.

Max Glauben is one of the few remaining Holocaust Survivors living in Dallas. His harrowing story includes surviving the Warsaw Ghetto, five concentration camps, and a death march from Flossenburg to Dachau before liberation by Patton's 3rd Army tank division.

About the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance



The Dallas Holocaust Museum's mission is to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. For more information, please visit DallasHolocaustMuseum.org.

