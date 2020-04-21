Grounded in Data: Hyper-Growth DTC Subscription Coffee Brand Black Rifle Coffee Company Adopts SoundCommerce for Insights and Decisioning

Veteran owned and operated, BRCC is a premium small-batch, direct-to-consumer (DTC) coffee company. The company imports high-quality coffee beans directly from Colombia and Brazil, among other locations, blending and roasting coffee in US production facilities for direct shipment to the consumer doorstep. Founded in 2014 by Hafer, a former Green Beret, BRCC has grown as a pure-play ecommerce company to exceed $80M in 2019 revenues. The consumer brand is now expanding omnichannel operations to include ready-to-drink canned espresso, retail stores and wholesale distribution through retailers like Bass Pro Shops as it pursues its corporate mission to employ 10,000 military service veterans.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company is committed to delivering amazing experiences for our valued customers as we expand our brand offering, product mix, sales channels, and operational footprint," said BRCC co-CEO Tom Davin. "SoundCommerce acts as our operations and marketing nerve center — to automate critical decisions and profitably improve BRCC customer experiences on a continuous basis."

SoundCommerce connects BRCC data between systems and partners, monitors operations, enables business intelligence, and drives predictive decisioning. The SoundCommerce platform is deeply integrated into BRCC's primary technology and vendor ecosystem which includes Shopify Plus ecommerce, NetSuite ERP, select 3PL providers and parcel post carriers among other core business applications.

"SoundCommerce has become a mission critical partner to BRCC as we align our processes and culture around empirical data," stated BRCC VP IT Chris Omer. "SoundCommerce helps us drive a cohesive and agile data strategy, innovating much faster than we otherwise could."

For BRCC, SoundCommerce tracks real-time operations and marketing events, profitability and customer lifetime value (CLV) to answer questions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success, including:

"Considering variable costs, where should we focus our continued investment in the customer experience?"

"How do we use those insights to better serve our current customers or to identify and convert prospective customers -- across channels by source, medium, and campaign?"

"How do marketing and operations partner and align to drive customer engagement and satisfaction?"

"What is the impact of business operations on customer satisfaction and how can we use those insights to improve the value of our coffee club programs -- simultaneously increasing satisfaction while decreasing active and passive member churn?"

With SoundCommerce, BRCC optimizes marketing and media spend to profit and customer lifetime value goals rather than just revenue and ROAS. This is a critical capability for consumer brand and retail marketers concerned with unit profitability and cash flow.

Beyond marketing use cases, SoundCommerce enables real-time decisioning post-conversion across ecommerce, stores, mobile apps, and the wholesale channel to drive profits, CLV and customer experience.

"SoundCommerce powers real time and predictive decisions to help consumer brands operate more efficiently, invest resources in the right places, and better understand customer needs and behaviors — all to consistently and profitably delight end customers," said SoundCommerce CEO Eric Best. "We're excited to partner with BRCC, powering the good work they are doing to support our first responder, active military and veteran communities."

SoundCommerce is led by CEO Eric Best, CTO Jared Stiff, COO Meredith Han, and CCO Laurent Burman — industry veterans with consumer brand experience and previous exits to Amazon, Liberty Interactive, and the public equity markets. SoundCommerce investors include Defy Partners and Voyager Capital. Stage Venture Partners, Kick-Start Partners, and the Seattle Alliance of Angels led the company's pre-seed financing.

About BRCC

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium, small-batch, roast-to-order, veteran-owned coffee company. At BRCC, we import our high-quality coffee beans from Colombia and Brazil, then we personally blend and roast every one of our coffees and ship them directly to you. We develop our explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus we learned as military members serving this great country. All BRCC blends are available in whole-bean and ground varieties. We also have many roasts for purchase in single-serve "coffee rounds."

The best way to enjoy our freedom-filled coffee is with the Black Rifle Coffee Club . You choose the amount and blends you crave. We offer it to you at a special discounted price, shipped directly to your home every month. This added convenience allows you to keep working hard, making America the land of the free and the home of the brave.

About SoundCommerce

The SoundCommerce data platform drives profitable growth, customer experience and lifetime value across retail systems and channels — from first click to doorstep delivery. SoundCommerce works with retailers' existing technology stack to transform customer experience across marketing, merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. The data platform tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to drive decisions and actions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success. Founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors, SoundCommerce is headquartered in Seattle.

