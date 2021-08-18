GROUNDFLOOR is again recognized as one of the country's fastest growing companies, with its second consecutive ranking on the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR , a wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is pleased to announce that it is once again among the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Today, Inc. Magazine revealed that GROUNDFLOOR is no. 2,075 on its list, with 212% revenue growth over the last three years. This marks GROUNDFLOOR's second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000, further highlighting the collective power of everyday retail investors. With a $10 minimum investment and no investor fees, GROUNDFLOOR is unique among real estate investing platforms. The company has seen a 10% annualized return on investment across nearly 2,000 real estate loans over its eight-year track record.

"At GROUNDFLOOR, we have always believed that retail investors should have an equal opportunity to participate in alternative investments and don't need a fund manager to pick and choose for them," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "In the past year, retail investors have consistently demonstrated their collective strength — powering huge market moves, financing completely new asset categories, and helping to rebuild the economy, all without the permission of Wall Street. We're extremely proud of the support and size of our retail investor base, and we're honored to make it on the Inc. 5000 list once again because of our investors' backing."

GROUNDFLOOR is continuing to experience rapid growth into 2021. The platform now has more than 100,000 registered users and has surpassed $510M in total investment sales. In Q2, GROUNDFLOOR's quarterly investment volume reached $61.6M, an increase of 40% over the previous record set the prior quarter. To service this accelerated growth, the company is aggressively expanding headcount, with several new senior hires joining the team and current openings in engineering, marketing, sales, and operations.

GROUNDFLOOR was founded in 2013 by Dally and Nick Bhargava, who helped to author the JOBS Act of 2012. At the time, GROUNDFLOOR was an unknown company with a new concept in a new category. It became the very first issuer qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer real estate debt investments to accredited and non-accredited investors alike, making it easy for anyone to build an investment portfolio of real estate loans throughout the country. Today, it continues to offer the lowest barriers to entry and the most transparency for all investors who want to invest in real estate-backed securities.

About GROUNDFLOOR

Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR is an award-winning wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. Headquartered in Atlanta, GROUNDFLOOR has won numerous awards for its rapid growth and innovation including the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. To date, GROUNDFLOOR has raised $30 million in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is 30 percent customer-owned.

