GROUNDFLOOR Recognized as the Best Lending Platform at Benzinga's Sixth Annual Global Fintech Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR , the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, was recognized as the Best Lending Platform amongst the financial service companies honored during Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards last week.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards features companies in 35 different categories for their work creating positive and diverse change in financial services. Each category winner underwent two difficult rounds of judging that ranked each nominee on their impact in the areas of payments, banking, investing, technology, financial literacy and more. GROUNDFLOOR was also listed as a finalist for this year's Best Alternative Investments Platform.

"We founded GROUNDFLOOR with a hypothesis that the revolution coming to private capital markets would benefit entrepreneurs and individual investors alike," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Our unique source and structure of capital enables us to provide capital on terms that no competitor can match. We're honored to be recognized by Benzinga this year as the Best Lending Platform."

Some of GROUNDFLOOR's recent lending innovations include:

The Loan100 Program - Available to experienced borrowers, the Loan100 product provides financing for up to 100% of total project costs, including purchase and renovation (i.e. up to 100% Loan-to-Cost).

Reduced Origination Fees and Interest Rates: GROUNDFLOOR just announced a drop in its fees and interest rates to further support borrowers. The reduced fees include a decrease of 1% across the board and up to 1.5% off origination fees for qualifying borrowers. This ability to reduce fees is a direct result of GROUNDFLOOR's increased capacity to finance larger-balance loans, along with efficiencies gained by the cumulative impact of leveraging proprietary technology to streamline loan processing capacity.

New Construction Loans in NC, FL and GA: With increasing demand for residential new construction projects and limited financing options for small to mid-sized builders, GROUNDFLOOR is offering highly flexible new construction loans with non-recourse financing and attractive interest on disbursement terms for qualified builders.

In addition to the Best Lending Platform Award from Benzinga, GROUNDFLOOR has been recognized for numerous other honors in 2020 including: Inc. Magazine's List of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies, the HousingWire Tech 100 Award, the Technology Association of Georgia's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award and the Golden Bridge Award for Startup of the Year.

About GROUNDFLOOR

Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR opens private capital markets to all. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has raised $23.7 million in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is 23 percent customer-owned.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets. This year, Benzinga is proud to have joined forces with Envestnet | Yodlee and Apex Clearing to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

