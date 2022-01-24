GroundTruth Named a 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , a leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, is honored to announce it has received Ad Age's highly regarded Best Places to Work award for the second consecutive year. Trusted by brands of all sizes, resellers, and marketing agencies, GroundTruth represents a diverse and inclusive culture that is made up of some of the most experienced and innovative team members in the industry.

Ad Age Best Places to Work annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. The exclusive list is broken into two categories representing the top 25 companies with under 200 employees and the top 25 companies with 201+ employees in which GroundTruth ranks.

"The Ad Age Best Places to Work award underscores the people-first mantra that we work very hard to infuse into our culture every day," said Stephen McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, GroundTruth. "Our ability to sustain growth amid the challenges of the past two years reflects the character of the talented team members who are committed to delivering results for our customers. It's been a part of who we are as a company and will continue to be important to our future success. It is such an honor to be recognized for the culture we have built for the second consecutive year."

The Ad Age Best Places to Work list identifies and honors the top employers across the marketing and media industry, centered on a written submission from the employer and survey responses directly from their staff. The annual ranking is calculated from responses in six key satisfaction areas: employee benefits, company culture, company environment, employee perks, employee development, and employee engagement.

Since 2009, GroundTruth has grown to hundreds of team members that serve marketers across every industry, including auto, CPG, dining, and retail. The company's open culture is supported by a flexible, entrepreneurial environment that focuses on giving every team member the opportunity to develop and grow their professional careers. Committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, the company's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) programs ensure that everyone on the GroundTruth team has a voice and the opportunity to contribute to their communities through volunteer programs.

"The advertising business saw a healthy comeback and ad tech firms and health care agencies thrived, making 2021 a decidedly strong year for the industry," said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief, Ad Age. "The pandemic continued to impact—and permanently change—how we work, and this year's Ad Age Best Places to Work winners created the right culture and opportunities for their teams."

Throughout 2021, GroundTruth's talent base has continued to grow across several disciplines and practice areas. To check out the company's job openings, visit: www.groundtruth.com/careers .

For more on GroundTruth's Ad Age Best Place to Work 2022 ranking, visit the official article here .

