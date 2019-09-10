Group Five Releases 2019 Results for Equity Compensation Financial Reporting Services

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Group Five Financial Reporting Benchmark Study, corporate plan sponsors rate their loyalty and satisfaction with financial reporting services related to their equity compensation plans. In this year's study, industry loyalty fell 12 points to a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 44, while overall satisfaction decreased by six points from last year to 83 percent favorable. This year's results mark the end of a four-year trend of year-over-year increases in plan sponsor loyalty to their financial reporting service providers, and the second consecutive decrease in overall satisfaction. "The regulatory landscape, as well as the increasing complexity of equity compensation programs, make financial reporting uniquely challenging for plan sponsors," says Kathy Huston, Director of Research for Group Five. "They are looking to service providers to offer flexible and customizable solutions that consistently produce accurate results and reduce the need for manual processes."

Equity Methods, for the seventh consecutive year, received the highest financial reporting ratings with an NPS of 96 and an overall satisfaction rating of 100 percent favorable. UBS has the second-highest loyalty rating with an NPS of 66, and Charles Schwab has the second-highest overall satisfaction rating at 91 percent favorable.

"Our clients mean the world to us, so we're especially proud that they've honored us with the highest satisfaction and loyalty ratings again this year," said Takis Makridis, President and CEO of Equity Methods. "Our mission is to bring flexibility and insight to every aspect of equity compensation reporting. We love helping our clients manage this critical function with innovative solutions and best practices from the field. Their ongoing positive response to the Group Five benchmarking survey is a gratifying affirmation of what we do every day."

Now in its 21st year, this year's annual study includes responses from 603 public companies who use an outsourced financial reporting service, a record high for participation. The Group Five study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers. To download a complimentary summary of the results by service provider, please visit Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in stock plan administration and shareholder services.

