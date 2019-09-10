Group Five Releases 2019 Results for Partial Administration Equity Compensation Plan Services

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study measures plan sponsor loyalty and satisfaction with partial administration equity compensation service providers who license their administration systems, and brokers who provide plan participant services. The partial administration service model allows plan sponsors to manage recordkeeping internally and contract with one or more brokers to service their plan participants.

This year's study sees a downward trend for both loyalty and overall satisfaction ratings among plan sponsors who utilize a partial administration solution. Group Five's analysis shows that plan sponsors' rising expectations for the ease of use and functionality of their recordkeeping platforms contributed heavily to the first drop in the industry average Net Promoter Score (NPS)* since it was first measured in the 2014 study. Client loyalty and overall satisfaction with plan participant brokerage services, on the other hand, were impacted primarily by reduced satisfaction with the quality of account support service provided to plan sponsors.

Stock Plan Administration Systems

E*TRADE's Equity Edge Online, for the eighth year in a row, received the highest loyalty rating for administration systems with an NPS of 67, and the highest overall satisfaction rating of 93 percent favorable.

"Having Equity Edge Online recognized eight years in a row for overall satisfaction and loyalty in the Group Five study is a testament to our continuous drive to raise the bar for the industry," said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. "At E*TRADE, our technology, service excellence, and culture are what set us apart from the pack—from best-of-breed financial reporting enhancements, to seamless API integrations, to first of its kind technology like online 10b5-1 plan automation, we are always striving to deliver the future of equity compensation today."

Participant Brokerage Services

UBS received the highest loyalty rating for participant brokerage services with an NPS of 70 and the second-highest overall satisfaction rating of 88 percent favorable, while E*TRADE has the highest overall satisfaction rating of 91 percent favorable and the second-highest NPS at 61.

"We want to thank our clients for their ongoing collaboration. We believe delivering education and advice through both advisors and our digital platform is critical in supporting plan sponsors and their participants. From our proprietary research studies, we know when participants understand how equity awards fit into their overall financial picture and wellbeing, they see more value – and in turn their plan sponsors will," says Michael Barry, Head of UBS Workplace Wealth Services.

"We are thrilled to be honored three years in a row for overall satisfaction in brokerage execution and services," said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. "We put the participant at the center of all that we do and resources like the easy-to-use participant website and Planning Center are critical to help them understand and act on their stock plan benefits."

Now in its 21st year, the Group Five study includes responses from 373 public companies who use an administration system for internal recordkeeping, and 378 companies who use a broker for plan participant services. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers. To download a complimentary summary of the results by service provider, please visit Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in stock plan administration and shareholder services.

* NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

No advertising or other promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Group Five.

