Group Nine Media Announces Licensing Partnership with Wright's Media

Group Nine has the most optimistic, fast moving, deeply connected brands in the categories that matter now. As the #1 video publisher on mobile in the U.S., Group Nine's brands reach over 70% of all Americans under 35 years old every month [Nielsen DCR, June 2020].

"We are truly honored to represent Group Nine's POPSUGAR and Thrillist to help them market cutting-edge licensing programs like POPSUGAR's new Beauty Awards and Thrillist Selects seal of approval that will continue to expand their consumer touchpoints and showcase the power of these brands," says Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright's Media.



"Group Nine's audiences deeply trust our editorial endorsements and those recommendations convert into actual actions," said Priyanka Arya, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Finance at Group Nine. "We look forward to our licensing partnership with Wright's Media to amplify our recommendations to the brands and products featured."

SOURCE Wright's Media

