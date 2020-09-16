Group RHI Announces Name Change to Definiti LLC

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group RHI, a national retirement services firm, announced a name change to Definiti effective September 8, 2020. The company also unveiled a new logo and brand identity to accompany the new name.

Definiti's journey began with the acquisition of leading regional TPA firms. Operating initially as Group RHI, Definiti brings together RHI, America's 401k, PPA, Billings and Company, The Pension Studio and Merit Benefits Group into a unified organization to deliver 401(k) plan services, actuarial consulting and pension outsourcing.

After substantial investments in training, technology and operational processes these individual firms are now united under the Definiti name. Definiti's staff includes nearly 200 retirement professionals serving plan sponsors and the advisor community with over 6,000 plans across the country and more than $9.5 billion in assets under management.

"We're excited to announce this important step for our company, which recognizes the tremendous effort our staff have made to bring these firms together," said Definiti's CEO Tom Gaillard. "We've been working together as one company for some time, and this rebranding sharpens our focus on delivering value to our clients and partners," he continued.

"The name Definiti helps us communicate the confidence and clarity we bring to plan sponsors and financial advisors. Our retirement plan professionals take the guesswork out of retirement plan administration, keeping plans compliant and helping participants prepare for the retirement they seek," said Elke Giba, Director of Marketing at Definiti.

The company's headquarters and participant service center are located in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Tacoma, Washington; Dallas, Texas; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Boston, Massachusetts.

The company recently announced the acquisition of Capital Retirement Plan Services and Boetger Retirement Plan Services. Both firms will be rebranded as Definiti at a later date.

ABOUT DEFINITI

From 401(k) plan design and administration to actuarial consulting and pension outsourcing, Definiti helps organizations deliver smart retirement solutions to their employees. With hundreds of experts across the country, including in-house actuarial consultants, ERISA attorneys, document specialists and retirement administration consultants, Definiti helps clients redefine what's possible with workplace retirement plans.

To learn more about Definiti, visit https://definiti-llc.com.

SOURCE Definiti LLC

Related Links

https://definiti-llc.com

