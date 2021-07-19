Group14 Technologies Announces Joint Venture with SK materials to Accelerate Global Dual Sourcing for Lithium-Silicon Battery Materials

Based in South Korea, SK materials is a subsidiary of SK Group, one of the global leaders in electronics, digital displays, semiconductor devices, and more. As part of the joint venture, SK materials will invest $52 million in the development of a battery materials manufacturing hub in South Korea expected to launch in 2022.

"As one of the world's largest global manufacturers, we recognize that we must pre-emptively address potential supply chain challenges to stay ahead of the demand," said Kiseon Park, Vice President of SK materials. "We are excited to enter into a joint venture with the Group14 team to bring a high-performing battery material solution to market for a wide range of applications within our product portfolio and beyond."

As demand for high-performing battery materials continues to skyrocket, the volatility of the global supply chain poses significant challenges for lithium-ion-powered industries such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, medical devices and more. To mitigate supply chain disruptions, Group14's new joint venture opens up the capability for dual sourcing for its lithium-silicon technology both from South Korea and its domestic Battery Active Materials (BAM) factory in Washington, which launched earlier this year.

The joint venture agreement comes on the heels of Group14's $17 million Series B round in December 2020, which was led by SK materials. As a leading provider of anode battery materials, Group14's breakthrough lithium-silicon technology, SCC55™, delivers dramatically more energy density per volume to meet the increasing global demand for high-performing lithium-ion-based storage.

"The battery market is expected to continue this tremendous growth trajectory globally, and the joint venture with SK will further strengthen our capacity to deliver our patented lithium-silicon battery technology to our customers," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "We are thrilled to take the first step towards establishing our first international factory to manufacture our lithium-silicon battery technology and truly enabling the electrification of everything globally."

About Group14 Technologies

Founded in 2015 to enable the coming electrification of everything, Group14's battery materials breakthrough brings new levels of energy performance to lithium-ion-powered devices and vehicles. Recognized by the Department of Energy for its novel, drop-in ready nanomaterials and reliable industrial-scale process, Group14 serves the global transition to an all-electric future with performance for any use case. Company investors include ATL, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko and SK materials. Visit us at www.group14.technology .

About SK materials

SK materials Co Ltd is a Korea-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of special gas and industrial gas. The company is engaged in the manufacturing business of special gases used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors and display panels, and the industrial gas manufacturing business that produces oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and carbon dioxide gases. The company produces nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), which is injected to remove any residues on the internal walls of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) chamber; silane (SiH4), which is used to deposit silicon on wafer in semiconductors and to deposit silicon on TFT on top of glass substrates for TFT-LCD; tungsten hexafluoride (WF6), which makes contact plugs during CVD process, as well as dichlorosilane (DCS), which is silicon precursor gas used in combination with ammonia for SiH4 CVD and for deposition of epitaxial silicon.

SOURCE Group14 Technologies