Groupon Selects TransPerfect To Help Manage Its Multilingual Content

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by global experiences marketplace Groupon for translation management technology. Groupon will use TransPerfect's GlobalLink® platform to manage internal and customer-facing multilingual content, increasing the productivity and efficiency of the company's in-house linguistic resources by giving them all of the tools they need to track and manage the entire translation process.

Groupon chose TransPerfect's GlobalLink translation management system for its robust functionality and vendor-agnostic feature set. GlobalLink enables Groupon to track projects, customize workflows, and streamline in-country review, all tracked from a single browser-based dashboard that provides for real-time monitoring to various stakeholders. Groupon and TransPerfect have worked together on translation-related projects since 2012.

GlobalLink is a modular set of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content. It drastically reduces the time and effort required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to enable them to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad.

"We're enthusiastic about expanding our long-standing relationship with TransPerfect and look forward to using the GlobalLink platform to enhance our abilities and speed of translations," said Judi Brenstein, Vice President of Global Support Groups and Vendor Management, Groupon. "Our diverse, global team is responsible for translating content into seven different languages, and the GlobalLink platform provides us with everything we need to best serve our customers and merchants."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Groupon is a household name that many count on for ideas and introductions to new experiences, products, and services. We are proud to help them manage their multilingual content, particularly during a time where commerce between consumers and small businesses is of the utmost importance."

About Groupon

Groupon ( www.groupon.com ) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences—big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon's community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

