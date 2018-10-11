Groupware Technology Achieves Platinum Partner Status with Lenovo

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that it has elevated to Lenovo's Platinum Partner Status, the highest tier of Lenovo's Data Center Program.

The prestigious Platinum Status is awarded to strategic partners in recognition of achieving the highest level of technical and sales accreditations, as well as outstanding revenue performance. To achieve Platinum status, a partner is required to attain eight Lenovo Data Center certifications via multiple levels of technical training, as well as earn a minimum of $10 million in Lenovo solutions generated revenue.

By meeting the aforementioned criteria to become a Lenovo Platinum Status Partner, the Groupware team has demonstrated it has fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to provide its customers with sophisticated, Lenovo data center solutions through in-depth sales capabilities, deep technology skills and service offerings.

"We are extremely proud to attain top-tier Platinum status with Lenovo. This distinction is a further testament of our commitment to meet our customers' diverse data center needs in an evolving IT environment," noted Vinay Prabhu, Groupware Technology's Senior Director of Engineering. "With our expertise in deploying Lenovo solutions and services, we will enable our customers to drive productivity across their organizations with efficient, optimized data centers."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider, specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

