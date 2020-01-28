Groupware Technology Honored by Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with Corporate Breath Award

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc. today announced it is the recipient of the Corporate Breath Award from the Northern California Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF). The annual honor is bestowed on a company who has supported the chapter for five years or more.

Groupware was presented with the award at the CFF's Annual Meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Night, held last night in San Francisco.

Groupware has previously also been honored with inclusion in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Great Strides Hall of Fame. Additionally, Groupware CEO Mike Thompson, who is a member of the Board of Directors of CFF's Northern Cal chapter, was recognized with the "Heart of a Champion" Award at the Breath of Life Gala in 2013 for his outstanding contributions to industry and innovation. Under Mike's leadership, Groupware has made a long-term commitment to support cystic fibrosis research in finding a cure for the genetic disease.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that impacts the digestive and respiratory systems and occurs in approximately one in 3,500 live births. About 30,000 children and young adults in the United States and 70,000 around the world are afflicted with the illness. Although they exhibit no symptoms, more than 10 million people carry the defective gene.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. It funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. When the CF Foundation was established in 1955, most children with CF did not live past elementary school. Due in large part to the Foundation's aggressive investments in innovative research and comprehensive care, many people with CF today are living into their 30s, 40s and beyond.

"We are very humbled to receive the Corporate Breath Award and proud to continue our steadfast support of this invaluable organization in the fight against cystic fibrosis. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the CFF, there have been great strides made in research and providing a better quality of life for those afflicted with CF," noted Mike Thompson.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

Follow Groupware Technology: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR Contact:



Shirley Ng, sng@groupwaretech.com ; 408-915-2446

SOURCE Groupware Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.groupwaretech.com

