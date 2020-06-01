Groupware Technology Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading solutions provider, announced today that that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Groupware to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

Groupware Technology has been recognized on the Solution Provider 500 List every year since 2006, when it was honored as that year's fastest growing company. Groupware continues its rapid growth in categories such as Managed Services, which has enjoyed year-to-year growth of 30% in the last several years. Cloud computing along with the Data and AI solution demands of customers continue to grow as well, with Groupware making it a priority to invest in the professional development and continued education of its technical teams in acquiring the skills and expertise needed to deliver solutions to complex IT challenges.

"We are honored to be consistently recognized by CRN on the Solution Provider 500 list," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Achieving this prestigious distinction for 15 consecutive years is a strong testament to our growth as a go-to solution provider and our ability and commitment to leverage the latest technology solutions to meet our customers' growing IT needs."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

