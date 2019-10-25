Groupware Technology Recognized as One of Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2019 Fastest Growing Private Companies

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that it has been named to the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2019 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Silicon Valley.

Companies were recognized based on their year-over-year revenue growth from 2016-2018. The top 40 companies who made the list were honored at the Silicon Valley Fast Private Awards reception last night at the Club Auto Sport Event Center in San Jose.

With its consistent growth and transformation into a services focused integrator offering a deep array of professional services, Groupware is well-positioned to offer distinct value to its burgeoning customer base.

"We are honored to be recognized among an elite group of Silicon companies who are experiencing tremendous growth. It is a special achievement to us in a region that is the center of innovation and digital transformation," noted Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Our inclusion on the fastest growing list is also a validation of our strategic initiatives and affirms that we have put the right strategy and structure in place to continue expanding our services to our customers to take their businesses to next-level success."

Groupware is also ranked #16 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2019 list of the Largest Private Companies in the Silicon Valley, announced by the publication in July. The ranking is Groupware's highest to date in the Largest Private Companies category.

The full 2019 Fastest Growing Private Companies list is in today's online edition of the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

