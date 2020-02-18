Groupware Technology Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 List

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company has named Groupware to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

"We are honored to be recognized again on CRN's MSP500 list in the Elite 150 category," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Our consistent distinction as an elite managed services advisor is a testament to our continued dedication and focus on delivering end-to-end managed services to our customers that enable them to achieve mission-critical business objectives."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

