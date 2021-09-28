Grōv Technologies powers Cornell University study to determine the impact of hydroponically grown feed on reducing greenhouse gasses

VINEYARD, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grōv Technologies today announced a collaboration with researchers at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Cornell CALS) to lead a study on the impact of hydroponically grown feed production efficiency, nutrition, greenhouse gas reduction and potential animal health and welfare improvements. The study, which will begin in October 2021, is one of eleven 2021 Cornell Atkinson Academic Venture Fund seed grants focused on global sustainability solutions.

The research comes at a critical time for farmers as they deal with the risks of droughts, less arable land, changing climates and rising feed prices. The Cornell study will provide highly controlled conditions to clearly understand the scientific benefits of Grōv High-Density Nutrient (HDN) SuperfeedTM. Early feed trials conducted on Utah's largest commercial dairy, Bateman Mosida Farms, indicate there is greater feed-to-yield efficiency when cows are fed fresh, optimally grown HDN feed.

"At a time when farmers around the world are asked to feed growing populations using less water and land, the Cornell study will give us key insights and data to increase production and improve the lives of animals, people and the planet using HDN feed," said Steve Lindsley, President of Grōv Technologies. "Cornell is one of the most respected dairy research facilities in the United States and we're pleased to partner with them in this crucial endeavor."

The Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine is home to the Dairy Center of Excellence, one of the world's premiere dairy research facilities. The center has over 100 faculty and staff. These dairy experts — from across multiple Cornell colleges — engage in research, extension outreach and teaching.

The Cornell research will be led by Dr. Joseph McFadden, associate professor of dairy cattle biology and a team of scientists that include:

Patrick (Yu) Zang , a Postdoctoral Research Associate.

, a Postdoctoral Research Associate. Neil Mattson , Associate Professor of Horticulture with expertise in hydroponics.

, Associate Professor of Horticulture with expertise in hydroponics. Kristan F. Reed , Assistant Professor of Animal Science whose discipline is environmental modeling.

"We want to determine whether the inclusion of hydroponic sprouts in a conventional diet is an approach to increase milk production efficiency at a lower carbon footprint," McFadden said. "Understanding the science behind the impact of this type of feed can cross over to other animals with ruminant digestive systems such as beef cattle and sheep."

The study, to be conducted in highly-controlled conditions at the Cornell University Ruminant Center (CURC) in Harford, New York, will explore the real-world impacts of feeding dairy cows sprouted grains grown using Grōv's hydroponic protocols. Grōv will install controlled environment growing systems at the dairy to grow HDN feed to be used in a series of experiments over the course of 18 months.

Grōv is currently producing about 30,000 pounds of HDN feed per day for trials at the Bateman Mosida Farms in Elberta, Utah. The Bateman dairy is the largest dairy in Utah, milking about 7,500 high producing cows.

"Because HDN is grown indoors we are putting fresh feed into their diet year-round, and we can see differences in our animals," said Brad Bateman, co-owner of Bateman Mosida Farms. "It will be great to have the science data to back up what we're seeing."

