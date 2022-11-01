Grovara Food Week Brings 15 Brands from U.S., Mexico to Forge Export Partnerships in Dubai, Leading Future of Global Trade

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovara, the exports and imports wholesale Marketplace for consumer brands, is bringing 15 of its leading brands to establish distribution partnerships and expand their international sales capacity in Dubai and across the Middle East as part of Grovara Food Week at Dubai Global Connect (DGC) on Nov. 9 -11.

Brands establishing an overseas sales channel during Grovara Food Week at Dubai Global Connect on Nov. 9-11 in Dubai. All brands are available on the Grovara Marketplace.

The trade mission is a partnership between Grovara and DGC, a permanent wholesale market that facilitates business between international buyers and sellers and is a key pillar of Dubai's efforts to return to its roots as a regional and global trading hub.

Grovara Food Week will include panel discussions led by Grovara executives, partners, and industry experts focused on establishing an overseas sales channel. It is the first event of its kind in Dubai to combine digital and physical global commerce and highlights the integration of Grovara's first-to-market digital global trading Platform with DGC's one-of-a-kind physical marketplace.

"We have assembled an amazing lineup of brands looking to make their mark in this incredible city," says Grovara VP of Brand Management and Operations Kerri McLaughlin. "They are the reason we are changing global wholesale, and we're bringing them a rare opportunity to unlock a new market, make new connections, and learn from industry experts."

All brands participating in Grovara Food Week are available on the Grovara Marketplace and represent a diverse product mix that is export-ready, from established category leaders to some of the most innovative better-for-you brands on the market, including:

Silk

Horizon

Before the Butcher

RxSugar

Kaizen

Milkadamia

Yumma Avocado

Nuttzo

Waterloo

I Amaranth

Rise Brewing

BeanVIVO

Vivio

Datiles del Desierto

4Buddies

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to further expand the Before the Butcher brand globally," says Danny O'Malley, CEO of plant-based protein maker Before the Butcher. "With the plant-based foods market expected to hit $162 billion in the next decade, I believe global events like Grovara Food Week in Dubai are important for brands like ours to be recognized in international markets and be part of this explosive growth."

Brands will learn about Dubai's role in regional and global food trade and the keys for doing business in the Middle East and Africa. There will also be networking sessions and one-on-one meetings with retailers, distributors, Grovara's leadership team, and global CPG leaders.

"We fully rely on Grovara for our commercial operations in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia," says Jesus S Nunez, Founder of 4 Buddies maker Miraestels Foods. "Their team's professionalism and knowledge have made our dreams of going global a reality."

Grovara's online Marketplace and export/import Platform supercharge brands' growth by establishing international sales. On average, retailers order at least four times from brands annually. What's more, 76% of monthly sales are recurring, while 95% of new orders become recurring orders, meaning buyers are finding products that are selling well and orders are being fulfilled with ease.

ABOUT GROVARA

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only B2B online marketplace for export/import. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global trade with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Mexico and Dubai, Grovara supports thousands of CPG products and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com .

