Grovara Food Week Brings Export/Import Experts and Industry Leaders to Dubai to Help Brands Establish Distribution Partnerships at Dubai Global Connect

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovara, the exports and imports wholesale Marketplace for consumer brands, has assembled an expert-filled lineup of export/import leaders and industry innovators for Grovara Food Week at Dubai Global Connect (DGC) on Nov. 9 - 11 in Dubai, helping participating North American brands to expand their international sales capacity across the Middle East.

The trade mission is a partnership between Grovara and DGC, a permanent wholesale market that facilitates business between international buyers and sellers and is a key pillar of Dubai's efforts to return to its roots as a regional and global trading hub. Luis Alfonso de Alba, Mexico's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, will deliver opening remarks.

"We've established a framework for brands to learn about and begin building overseas distribution in Dubai at Grovara Food Week through Grovara's many partnerships and our own expertise here and across the Middle East," says Grovara Co-founder and CEO Abu Kamara.

Fifteen export-ready brands, representing a diverse product mix of promising, innovative, or well-established better-for-you food and beverage makers and spanning many trending categories, are looking to establish distribution partnerships in the region and supercharge their international sales channel. Grovara's lineup of panelists include leaders from government, data, logistics, technology, and manufacturing.

"Grovara Food Week is a perfect opportunity for North American natural products brands to gain exposure to and learn from Middle East retail trade," says Peter Guyer, President and Founder of Athena Marketing International, a leading marketing, business development, and export sales management firm that has helped hundreds of North American brands grow overseas. "All participants will also share resources to facilitate trade and growth in their respective businesses."

Guyer will be part of a session focused on what companies and exporters need to know about business in the Middle East/North African region along with panelists Makram Malaaeb , CEO of Kuwait Agro ; Feda Saimua , Partner at Emirate Snacks; and Manish Keshwani , Director of Growth & Alliances at TLM International .

"Our panel will share some of our learnings, both successes and failures, and what to do and not to do when exporting your brands to foreign markets," says Guyer. "We will also share our deep expertise in the Middle East markets and understanding of the intricate regulatory and import requirements needed to enter these new markets.

Other sessions include:

