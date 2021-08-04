Grove Bank & Trust Announces Ed Joyce As Vice-Chairman

"Ed is tailor-made for this new role engaging with our clients," said Anderson, "Few are more respected for their ability to create and manage wealth and he will add tremendous fire power to our team and incredible value to our current and future clients."

Joyce served in many roles at Northern Trust including President of the South Florida region, Chief Fiduciary Officer of the east region, and always keen to work directly with clients, most recently as Executive Client Advisor.

Charles Stuzin, Chairman of the Bank's Holding Company Board added, "Ed has decades of experience in wealth management and banking and will deliver comprehensive planning, trust, investment and banking services to individuals, families, and family offices."

"It's no surprise that Charles, Sheldon and the great team of dedicated professionals at Grove Bank & Trust see the value of elevating the role of client engagement in the C-suite," said Joyce, "Their incredible vision was my number one reason for making this move narrowly followed by my desire to be a part of the legacy that is Grove Bank & Trust and its ability to help clients and communities thrive."

Joyce expanded on the 95 year-plus legacy saying, "most organizations are from somewhere else, but Grove Bank & Trust's roots and heart are here in South Florida and strong local ownership built on core values of strength, integrity and service matters tremendously in terms of making an impact not only on wealth management results, but on overall quality of life."

Joyce is a long-time community and civic leader. He is incoming Chair of Chapman Partnership, past Chair of the American Red Cross of Greater Miami and The Keys, and currently serves on the board/committees of Camillus House, Inc., Orange Bowl Committee, The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Miami Dade.

